Feverish Wuhan lady ‘escapes’ check at France airport using medicine, blogs about it on Weibo

She was having a fever and a cough before that.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 23, 06:34 pm

Wuhan lady took medicine at airport to ‘escape’ temperature check at France. Goes on to post about delicious food.

Exit French airport without temperature check despite having a fever

A lady from Wuhan has been criticised roundly from all quarters after her actions at a French airport.

The lady posted: “Finally, I can have a good meal, it feels like I’ve been starving for days.”

She then went on to describe how she had achieved entry into France, despite nursing a fever.

She had apparently taken some medicine to lower her fever, and was able to exit the airport.

The lady then posted pictures of the meals she was enjoying in France.

Here she is enjoying some pastries and coffee.

Image from Twitter

She wrote in the caption:

“Bonjour, Paris. As someone who came out of Wuhan, I did not get “special service”, didn’t get identified out for temperature check. Haha.”

Here is her post talking about how she “escaped” the temperature check. She also said that she was having a fever and a cough before setting off for France.

According to South China Morning Post, the Chinese embassy in France called for Chinese citizens to comply with border checks, citing this incident of the lady taking fever medication in order to evade the airport temperature checks.

Trying to keep one person in check is already rather taxing, which is why some have called into question the feasibility of the city-wide lockdown in Wuhan, with a population of 11 million.

11 million people prevented from leaving as Wuhan shuts down public transport, outbound flights

Image from Weibo

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

