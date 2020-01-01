Mother in S’pore manipulated daughter to falsely accuse father of sexual abuse in midst of divorce

A woman in Singapore has been sentenced to one week’s jail for contempt of court after she manipulated her children against their father during their divorce case, reported The Straits Times.

Girl made false sexual allegations against father

It resulted in the 15-year-old daughter making false allegations against her father on social media.

In June 2019, the girl alleged on Instagram that her father filmed her and her brother in the shower.

She also claimed that her father touched her brother’s penis, body, and buttocks.

She also posted a photo of him along with his place of employment and called him a “mega pervert fetishist father”.

The police launched an investigation after the girl lodged a police report under her name.

However, it turned out that the allegations were false.

Both the girl and her brother were manipulated by their mother during her divorce proceedings, which started in 2016, reported ST.

The couple applied for a divorce after both claimed the other was unfaithful.

Mother lived with male colleague

In October 2016, several months after the mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, her male colleague started to live with her.

According to Today, she hired him as her “executive personal assistant” and paid him S$8,500 a month.

He claimed that he was able to remove her tumours, even though he had no medical training.

In return, the mother paid him S$15,000 to remove her tumours in 2018, reported ST.

Today reported that the mother revealed in court the pictures of large wounds on her chest and pieces that she claimed were tumours.

This “home mastectomy” troubled the father especially when he heard that his children were in the house when the “operation” was conducted.

He applied to take over the care of his children.

The courts subsequently ruled that the children were to be placed under his care.

However, one day after the children were placed in their father’s care in November 2018, they returned to their mother.

The children were then placed in a temporary home, but they left after a month and returned to their mother.

“The wife had relentlessly polarised them against the husband to such an extent that any repair of their relationship with their father was not practically feasible,” said High Court judge Debbie Ong, reported ST.

Mother found to have coached children

Today reported that investigations found that the father did not abuse his children.

Instead the children were coached by their mother to make the inflammatory remarks and turn on their father.

It was a breach of a court order for both parties — father and mother — to refrain from making disparaging remarks about each other in front of their children.

The mother also breached court orders prohibiting her from involving her children in the divorce proceedings.

ST reported that the mother is appealing against the jail sentence.