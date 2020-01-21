Woman & child caught red-handed on video throwing away laundry hung along Toa Payoh HDB flat corridor

A woman and a child have been caught on closed-circuit television camera throwing away pieces of clothing hung along a HDB flat corridor.

The incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2020, outside a unit in Block 148, Lorong 1, Toa Payoh.

Unbeknownst to the woman and child, their act was caught on the resident’s CCTV camera.

A one-and-a-half-minute clip has been uploaded online showing the woman and child throwing away at least five pieces of laundry off the corridor.

Police report made

The resident whose laundry were thrown away then made a police report.

According to The Online Citizen, the woman and child are allegedly the next-door neighbour of the affected party.

What video showed

The child is seen striking first as she casually threw what appeared to be a pink towel or garment downstairs.

She then did the same with another dark blue garment.

A woman subsequently entered the video, and at one point, stared directly at the CCTV.

The woman and child then took turns to throw another three pieces of garment downstairs.

According to the police report, the clothes were hung out to dry at 9am.

The discovery that some pieces of laundry had gone missing was made at about 9pm at night.

Upon viewing the CCTV footage, it was ascertained that the laundry was thrown downstairs at about 5.50pm.

According to the police report, the woman-child pair are neighbours of the affected party.

Both sides have been having a long-term running dispute, the police report read.

According to the police reported, this was not the first time something like this has happened.