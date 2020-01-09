S’porean Dan Tan, ‘world’s most notorious’ match-fixing kingpin, released after 6 years without trial

A 55-year-old Singaporean was once named by Interpol as “the leader of the world’s most notorious match-fixing syndicate”.

“Mastermind” of world’s largest football match-fixing syndicate

According to Reuters, Interpol called Dan Tan Seet Eng the mastermind of the world’s largest and most aggressive football match-fixing syndicate.

Tan allegedly set up a ring that rigged over 150 matches in countries such as Italy, Hungary, Finland and Nigeria, according to Straits Times.

It is believed that his syndicate earned millions from each game.

After being accused by convicted Singaporean match fixer Wilson Raj Perumal of leading an international match-fixing syndicate, he became known to European investigators in 2011.

Tan was also on the wanted list in Italy and Hungary.

Released on Police Supervision Order

Tan was arrested in 2013 during an island-wide crackdown in Singapore.

He was detained without trial for six years from October 2013 to December 2019, according to ST.

In 2015, he was briefly released on an appeal petition, but subsequently re-arrested and detained.

Currently, as he is released on a Police Supervision Order, he has to fulfil certain conditions such as electronic tagging, weekly reporting to the police, as well as curfews.

Supposedly living double life

Tan allegedly started his match-fixing business in 2009.

However, according to a 2013 ST report, he supposedly led a double life in Singapore, allegedly working as a salaried employee while heading the syndicate.

ST also reported that his friends described him to be an “avid gambler” with a “keen eye for investments”.

Tan supposedly frequented casinos as a high-roller, and bet on horse-racing and football.

Despite his wealth, a source cited by ST described Tan as “very low profile”, and the source observed that he did not appear to wear expensive watches or flashy clothing.

He was also married thrice, and has three children.

Photo by Roslan Rahman, AFP.

