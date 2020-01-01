Police alerted to case of unnatural death at Compassvale Drive, Sengkang on New Year’s Eve
Police are investigating.
The Singapore Police Force were alerted to a case of unnatural death on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Blk 201C, Compassvale Drive in Sengkang.
A Mothership reader, Kyle Lee, shared what appeared to be photos of police vehicles at a car park and police officers outside a housing unit.
According to Lee, the officers arrived at the scene at around 7:00 pm.
Case of unnatural death
Lee also shared a video that appeared to depict police officers transporting something on a stretcher to a police vehicle.
Police investigating case
In a preliminary statement shared with Mothership, the police said:
“On 31 December 2019 at about 4.29pm, the Police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Blk 201C Compassvale Drive. Police investigations are ongoing.”
