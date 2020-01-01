fbpx

Police alerted to case of unnatural death at Compassvale Drive, Sengkang on New Year’s Eve

Police are investigating.

Kayla Wong |Sulaiman Daud | January 1, 02:29 pm

The Singapore Police Force were alerted to a case of unnatural death on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Blk 201C, Compassvale Drive in Sengkang.

Mothership reader, Kyle Lee, shared what appeared to be photos of police vehicles at a car park and police officers outside a housing unit.

According to Lee, the officers arrived at the scene at around 7:00 pm.

Case of unnatural death

Photo courtesy of Kyle Lee.

Lee also shared a video that appeared to depict police officers transporting something on a stretcher to a police vehicle.

Police investigating case

In a preliminary statement shared with Mothership, the police said:

“On 31 December 2019 at about 4.29pm, the Police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Blk 201C Compassvale Drive. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Top image courtesy of Kyle Lee.

