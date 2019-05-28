Massive local bazaar with 50 F&B vendors & 200 retail brands happening on Jan. 17-19, 2020

The first Twilight: Flea and Feast of the year will be going on from Jan. 17 to 19, 2020.

The first of four events in 2020, the Twilight: Flea and Feast hosts entirely local F&B and retail vendors.

With a back-to-school theme, the upcoming event will have more than 50 food vendors and over 200 homegrown retail brands.

Local street food

Here’s a look at some of them:

Katoshka

Katoshka is known for its double-fried russet potatoes served with a variety of sauces.

This russet fries with special cheese sauce, for example, is a classic choice.