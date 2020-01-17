6 people will share S$12 million TOTO prize. Also, 574,571 people won S$10 each.

The S$12 million Jan. 17 TOTO draw ended up making six people really happy.

Here are the winning numbers.

Here are the locations of where the winning tickets were sold:

Blk 303 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 #01-721 ( 1 QuickPick System Roll Entry )

Blk 111 Lor 1 Toa Payoh #01-354 ( 1 QuickPick System 12 Entry )

53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 Ang Mo Kio Hub #B2-26 ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

62 Lor 25A Geylang ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

Blk 828 Tampines St 81 #01-234 ( 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry )

Blk 61 Teban Gardens Road #01-05 Teban Place ( 1 Ordinary Entry )

Five of the winning tickets were from QuickPicks.

The prize pool for Jan. 17’s jackpot was estimated to hit S$9.9 million, which would have made it the seventh largest TOTO jackpot since 2014.

But it was apparently much higher, with the S$12 million snagging fourth place in the all-time jackpot list.

Image by Joshua lee