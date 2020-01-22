fbpx

Back

Police investigating ‘crass’ doctored photo of Tin Pei Ling. MP thanks public for support.

Tin also wondered what was the correlation between the doctored banner's message and her own message, as the two had no overlap in message at all.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 22, 07:01 pm

Events

Share

Tin Pei Ling, People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) of MacPherson Single Member Constituency (SMC), had put up a Facebook post on January 22, 2020, warning residents of a doctored banner photo of her that was being circulated online.

Here is the original photo.

The doctored banner, which Tin described as “so crass that (she) would not even put it up here”, has edited the words “A happy & prosperous Lunar New Year” out to “Enjoy happy savings with government U-Save rebates”.

Tin told Mothership that she has filed a police report and will leave it up to the police to determine if they should take action.

The Police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

She also reiterated that the act showed a lack of respect for women.

Tin also wondered what, if any, was the correlation between the doctored banner’s message and her own message, as the two had no overlap in message at all.

Tin also thanked the public for their support after her post went up.

“Comments to my posts (including from my residents) have been supportive of me. Many condemned the action and also gave me words of encouragement. I’m thankful for their support.”

Related article

Tin Pei Ling urges people not to share ‘crass’ doctored banner photo of her

Top image from Tin Pei Ling’s Facebook page.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

N95 masks sold out at several pharmacy outlets across S'pore

Remain calm.

January 22, 06:48 pm

2nd Golden Village movie ticket at S$8.80 for screenings till Jan. 27, 2020

Still can't beat ticket prices on the weekdays.

January 22, 06:42 pm

Beloved SCGS drinks stall auntie had to leave job, finds out she was replaced by vending machine

She was forced to sell either plain water at room temperature or hot beverages as instructed by the school’s management.

January 22, 06:32 pm

2 men arrested for allegedly breaking into & stealing from rubbish collection centre in Bukit Merah

Not your typical housebreaking.

January 22, 06:03 pm

M'sian rights group says it has proof from 'impeccable sources' that S'pore prison manually executes those on death row

They will not comply with the POFMA correction direction.

January 22, 05:54 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close