First-time flyer who threw ‘lucky’ coins at plane in China ordered to pay over S$23,000 in damages

A first-time flyer in Anqing, China, was ordered to pay local budget airline Lucky Air 120,000 yuan (S$23,300) in compensation.

This was after the man threw coins at a plane in a superstitious attempt to secure a safe journey.

According to South China Morning Post, the order was handed down in July 2019 by the Yixiu District People’s Court in Anqing, Anhui province, but was only made public recently when the court ruling was posted online.

Lu Chao, 28, admitted to throwing the coins at the plane for luck, when he boarded the plane from Anqing to Kunming on Feb. 17, 2019.

Two coins were found near the engine

The flight was cancelled after airline staff found two 1 yuan coins on the ground, near the engine.

According to an earlier SCMP report, all 162 passengers had to wait until the next day to fly to their destination as the plane went through safety checks.

The airline also had to arrange for accommodation and replacement flights for all its passengers.

If a coin is sucked into the engine, it may severely damage the turbine and cause engine failure, causing serious safety hazards if the plane is in flight.

As a result, Lu was taken away by Anqing police and detained for 10 days.

Argued that airline should remind passengers not to throw coins at plane

Lucky Air promptly filed a civil lawsuit against the 28-year-old passenger in May 2019, demanding compensation for its losses.

It is reported that the airline lost more than 123,000 yuan (S$23,800) as a result of the incident.

Lu, who was represented by his brother in court, argued that the airline’s maintenance costs were too high, and said he could not afford to cover the airline’s losses.

He also said that Lucky Air should have made a public announcement before boarding to remind passengers that they should not throw coins at planes for any reasons.

However, the court ruled that the man needed to compensate Lucky Air in full, although they agreed to halve the court costs to 459 yuan (S$89).

Weird flight stories in China

This was not the first time such an incident occurred in China.

In 2017, a plane in China was delayed after an 80-year-old woman was caught throwing coins at a plane engine.

The woman similarly did this to ensure a safe flight, although no charges were filed in this case.

Passengers have also been prone to other sorts of strange flight behaviour.

In April 2019, an elderly man in China opened the airline emergency exit door, as he did not want to wait to disembark the plane.

On Sep. 23, 2019, a similar incident happened when a Chinese woman opened a plane’s emergency door in order to get fresh air.

In both cases, police action was taken.

Top image from Wikimedia commons.