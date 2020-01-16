WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock’s father, passes away at 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away at 75, the WWE announced on January 16, 2020. He was 75.

Johnson was known for his charisma and imposing stature.

He became one-half of the first African-American tag team champions, alongside Tony Atlas, when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

He was also known to have “the best dropkick in the game”.

Johnson would also find himself part of wrestling royalty when he married “High Chief” Peter Maivia’s daughter, Ata Maivia.

The couple will go on to have a son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in 1972.

Johnson senior retired from the ring in 1991, but his impact continued to be felt on WWE for years to come.

Johnson helped train his son in the art of pro wrestling.

The Rock would go on to become one of the “biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment” showcasing a lot of the natural charisma that his father showed.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by none other than his son himself.

Here’s his Hall of Fame induction tape.

Image from The Rock’s Instagram and WWE