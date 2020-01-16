fbpx

Back

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, The Rock’s father, passes away at 75

An absolute legend.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 16, 09:34 am

Events

Share

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away at 75, the WWE announced on January 16, 2020. He was 75.

Johnson was known for his charisma and imposing stature.

He became one-half of the first African-American tag team champions, alongside Tony Atlas, when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

He was also known to have “the best dropkick in the game”.

Johnson would also find himself part of wrestling royalty when he married “High Chief” Peter Maivia’s daughter, Ata Maivia.

The couple will go on to have a son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, in 1972.

Johnson senior retired from the ring in 1991, but his impact continued to be felt on WWE for years to come.

Johnson helped train his son in the art of pro wrestling.

The Rock would go on to become one of the “biggest stars in the history of sports-entertainment” showcasing a lot of the natural charisma that his father showed.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by none other than his son himself.

Here’s his Hall of Fame induction tape.

Image from The Rock’s Instagram and WWE

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japan confirms first case of Wuhan pneumonia

He was discharged after five days.

January 16, 10:33 am

Opposition politicians bickering over 1 catty comment is just hard for normal S'poreans to understand

This sort of animosity within a small group is a barrier-to-entry to local political participation.

January 16, 10:11 am

New community fridge in Yishun filled with free groceries for needy residents

So sweet.

January 16, 10:10 am

The world in 2020 may seem gloomy, but we shouldn't lose hope yet: Tommy Koh

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 16, 08:05 am

Chinese lady, 24, who spent S$0.39/day on food to save money to support mentally-ill brother, dies

She was trying to save up for her brother's medical treatment.

January 16, 01:23 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close