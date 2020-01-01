3 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Thailand gold store robbery

A gunman who opened fire in a Thai department store left several dead and a number of others injured.

Advertisement

Robbed goldsmith’s store and fled on motorcycle

The armed robbery occurred on Jan. 9, 2020, in Muang, Lopburi province, northeast of Bangkok, reported The Nation Thailand.

A lone gunman was captured on CCTV footage entering a goldsmith’s store, located inside a Robinson Department Store.

The unidentified man was clad in a ski mask, camouflage pants, and a black long-sleeved shirt, fired at security guards and bystanders.

He then grabbed the gold from the shop, and fled on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

Blood and injured on the floor

Photos shared to Facebook showed large crowds gathering around the cordoned-off-entrance of the department store.

The attack has left three people killed and four others injured.

Bystanders were seen attending to the injured laying on the floor, while others were carried out on stretchers.

Advertisement

Other images even show what seems to be a security guard severely injured and lying on the ground, surrounded by paramedics.

A long trail of bloodstains was also seen on the floor of store.

Advertisement

*Warning: Graphic images of blood below

Advertisement

According to The Nation Thailand, one man and woman reportedly died at the scene, while another young boy that was shot in the head was conveyed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries later.

Two men and two women also sustained injuries from the shooting and were treated at the hospital.

Police said they are investigating the scene, and “looking at CCTV footage as well as estimating the value of the gold that was robbed”.

The case has been classified as “top priority”, and officers are reportedly allowed to use lethal force if necessary when apprehending the suspect.

Top photo from Saraburi สระบุรี / FB