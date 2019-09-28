Thai couple brings 10-month-old pet dog to their wedding, it promptly steals the spotlight

For those of us with pets, we can’t imagine our lives without them.

Advertisement

For one couple in Thailand, their dog might just be the most important guest at their wedding.

Pup steals the spotlight at the wedding

The couple, Nittha Jirayungyurn and Tharaput Kuhapremkit, were supposed to be the stars of their wedding, but it’s not hard to see that their pup stole the spotlight in most of the photos.

According to the dog’s Instagram account, Thames is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and is about 10 months old.

During the wedding, he was pictured with his own stroller.