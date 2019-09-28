Thai couple brings 10-month-old pet dog to their wedding, it promptly steals the spotlight
Cutest wedding guest ever.
For those of us with pets, we can’t imagine our lives without them.
For one couple in Thailand, their dog might just be the most important guest at their wedding.
Pup steals the spotlight at the wedding
The couple, Nittha Jirayungyurn and Tharaput Kuhapremkit, were supposed to be the stars of their wedding, but it’s not hard to see that their pup stole the spotlight in most of the photos.
According to the dog’s Instagram account, Thames is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, and is about 10 months old.
During the wedding, he was pictured with his own stroller.
With those eyes, how could anyone say no to bringing him to the wedding (or anywhere else, for the matter)?
A key part of the couple’s lives
In photos from Dec. 2019, the canine was the star of their pre-wedding shoot.
On regular days, Thames follows his parents out in his stroller.
Superstar pup has a superstar mum
Thames’ 29-year-old human mum is an award-winning Thai actress signed under the media company, Channel 3.
If it’s any measure, Nittha has about 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
If you would like to see more of Thames, check out his Instagram profile here.
