Police arrest man, 34, for using Telegram to call on PMD users to injure ‘anyone they see’ in Punggol Park

The Singapore police arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday, Dec. 31, for inciting violence through Telegram chat groups, the authorities said in a news release.

A report was filed with the police on Monday about a Telegram user who was posting comments in chat groups calling for personal mobility device (PMD) users to gather at Punggol Park at 9pm.

The user also asked PMD users to “cause injury to anyone they see”.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Dec. 31 at 10am.

Two mobile phones were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said it takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those who break the law.

The offence of making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence carries a jail term of up to five years and/ or fine.

