Teenagers allegedly litter, cause ruckus & urinate in corners at Canberra

Unruly youngsters have reportedly been setting up tents at the ground floor of Blk 107 Canberra street and causing a ruckus at night, disturbing the peace of residents.

Disturbing the peace of residents

A resident of the block known as Chen said that teenagers would often gather at the void deck, where they would frequently play loud music and make a lot of noise, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

According to her, they not only leave behind rubbish, but sometimes even urinate in the corner.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Chen had heard loud door knocks when she passed the playground near her home.

Upon investigation, she said she discovered that two teenagers were banging their hands on the iron gate at the ground floor of the HDB block.

“As soon as they saw me, they immediately ran to the tent that had been set up on the lawn, where there were bags of garbage and cardboard scattered around,” she said.

It was only after she threatened to call the police that the two teenagers removed their tent and left.

Called the police over 20 times in 2019

A 30-year-old housewife and nearby resident known as Lisa also told the Chinese daily that teenagers often congregate at the stairwell of their block to smoke. They would also make a huge ruckus till 1:00am.

According to her, her husband has called the police over 20 times last year.

A 49-year-old housewife who wished to remain anonymous said that she had previously reported these problems to the town council.

However, the situation apparently did not improve for a whole year, much to her distress.

Mothership has reached out to the police for comments.

H/T: Lianhe Zaobao

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao