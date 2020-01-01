fbpx

‘Chao ni ma’ taxi driver granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal

Go for anger management classes.

Belmont Lay | January 15, 05:35 pm

A former TransCab driver, who was caught on camera more than once shouting vulgarities and behaving aggressively towards other motorists and passengers, has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in court on Jan. 9, 2020.

Feng Zhanning, 43, had been charged in court with assault and criminal intimidation in December 2018.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Feng was in remand for the past one month before he was released.

Feng is a Singaporean.

There was speculation online that said he was a foreigner.

A discharge not amounting to an acquittal means the emergence of new evidence could still lead to future prosecution for offences.

What happened

A video of a road rage incident along Paterson Hill on Nov. 22, 2019, showed Feng flashing his middle finger at a motorist and kicking the vehicle.

On Nov. 24, 2019, he was caught on video swinging a pair of pliers at his two passengers at 14 Scotts Road.

This case was classified as one of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The couple’s five-month-old baby was not hurt in the incident, but the woman apparently fell backwards and suffered abrasions to her right palm after Feng allegedly pushed her.

Feng was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec. 4.

He was charged in court a day later.

His contract with TransCab was terminated.

