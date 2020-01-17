fbpx

Jay Chou impressed with Tanya Chua’s cover of his songs, considers it birthday present from her

Zhangxin Zheng | January 18, 11:46 am

Singaporean singer/songwriter Tanya Chua recently made waves online with her mesmerising cover of Jay Chou’s songs.

Chua is a three-time winner of Best Female Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards.

Perfect rendition impresses Chou

Armed with her acoustic guitar, 44-year-old Chua sang her heart out to two of Chou’s latest songs — “愛情廢柴” (“Failure at Love”) and “說好不哭” (“Won’t Cry”).

Chou apparently received her cover and uploaded it to Instagram hours before his birthday, which falls on Jan. 18.

Her rendition has no doubt impressed the original singer as Chou described it as the perfect cover and even tagged Mayday’s Ashin to listen to it.

In his Instagram post caption, Chou also wrote, “Thanks Tanya, this is simply dope haha 😄”

The cover certainly excited Chou’s wife, Hannah Quinlivan, too.

In response, Chua also commented that she’s honoured and glad that Chou likes her cover.

