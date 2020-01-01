fbpx

Swordfish stabs Indonesian teen through neck while he was fishing with his parents

Scary.

Syahindah Ishak | January 21, 12:01 pm

An Indonesian teen suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in the neck by a swordfish on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Fishing with parents

According to Antara News, Muhammad Idul, a teenage student, was fishing with his parents in the island of Sulawesi when some swordfishes started jumping out of the water and were apparently attacking the family.

One swordfish then stabbed its pointed bill through Idul’s neck.

Photo via PositivityMY/Twitter.
After they ran away from the swordfishes, Idul’s parents rushed him to the hospital.

On Monday, Jan. 20, he underwent an operation at the Wahidin Sudirohusodo Hospital in South Sulawesi.

In a stable condition

Antara News reported that a total of five doctors, three of whom were surgeons and two were anaesthetists, performed the operation on his neck.

Photo via PositivityMY/Twitter.

After removal, they stitched up both ends of his neck.

The operation was successful and Idul is now in stable condition.

However, one of the anaesthetists, Syafri K Arif, said that they will wait for another three to four days to ensure that there isn’t any infection on the wounds.

If there are no signs of an infection, they will eventually remove the stitches on his neck and he will recover as per normal.

Top photos via PositivityMY/Twitter.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

