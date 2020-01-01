Subtle Asian Traits member shares creative way to pose with friends at Marina Bay Sands

Many people are familiar with the trick eye poses to do with the iconic Merlion statue near Esplanade.

Besides pretending to receive water from the Merlion, some took it to a new level by pretending to wash their hair.

Such creative ways to take photos are rarely seen at other iconic places in Singapore, though.

If you are up for something new, here’s a pose to try out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Advertisement

Creative pose at Marina Bay Sands

On Jan. 12, a member of the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group, Andrew Chen, posted a photo of a rather unconventional way to pose with MBS.

Chen and three other friends of somewhat equal heights posed in front of MBS like this:

Basically, posing like MBS, in front of MBS.

Advertisement

Chen’s caption said that it was a “non-traditional” MBS pose.

And if you’re wondering, you probably can’t do this without garnering attention from passers-by.

The four of them appeared hesitant and waited for a crowd to pass before getting into action.

How it was done

Doing so required quite a bit of coordination as well.

Two guys stood at each end to support the middle guy, while the fourth friend helped to hoist him up.

The fourth friend then slot himself in the middle.

Here’s a gif of they did it:

Advertisement

Top photo collage: screenshots of Andrew Chen/Facebook