fbpx

Back

Subtle Asian Traits member shares creative way to pose with friends at Marina Bay Sands

That's what friends are for, right?

Zhangxin Zheng | January 13, 10:19 am

Events

Share

Many people are familiar with the trick eye poses to do with the iconic Merlion statue near Esplanade.

Besides pretending to receive water from the Merlion, some took it to a new level by pretending to wash their hair.

Thai influencer ups trick eye Merlion photos with hair-washing video

Such creative ways to take photos are rarely seen at other iconic places in Singapore, though.

If you are up for something new, here’s a pose to try out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Creative pose at Marina Bay Sands

On Jan. 12, a member of the Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group, Andrew Chen, posted a photo of a rather unconventional way to pose with MBS.

Chen and three other friends of somewhat equal heights posed in front of MBS like this:

marina bay sands
Photo by Andrew Chen via Subtle Asian Traits Facebook.

Basically, posing like MBS, in front of MBS.

Chen’s caption said that it was a “non-traditional” MBS pose.

And if you’re wondering, you probably can’t do this without garnering attention from passers-by.

The four of them appeared hesitant and waited for a crowd to pass before getting into action.

How it was done

Doing so required quite a bit of coordination as well.

Two guys stood at each end to support the middle guy, while the fourth friend helped to hoist him up.

The fourth friend then slot himself in the middle.

Here’s a gif of they did it:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Top photo collage: screenshots of Andrew Chen/Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jay Chou visits famed S'porean chef Jereme Leung's restaurant, settles bill for more at Raffles Hotel

Like Pokemon Go, but human version.

January 12, 10:15 pm

2 victims of Lucky Plaza accident still undergoing treatment but are now in stable condition

The Centre of Domestic Employees will continue to assist victims and their families.

January 12, 09:51 pm

Queen Elizabeth summons Prince Harry & senior royals for crisis meeting

The couple wishes to live as both members of the monarchy and private individuals.

January 12, 07:19 pm

Starbucks S'pore releasing Iconic Siren bag collection inspired by their own paper bags on Jan. 13

Bag it up.

January 12, 07:00 pm

Wuhan residents not worried about possibly SARS-related pneumonia outbreak

While the outbreak sparked a run on face masks at pharmacies in Hong Kong, few on the streets of central Wuhan were sporting masks this weekend.

January 12, 06:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close