This concept SUV at the S’pore Motorshow 2020 is named Subaru F.█.C.K.S

Over the weekend, the Singapore Motorshow 2020 was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Held annually, the motoring event showcases various new car launches with exciting new advances in the automotive industry.

One such automotive brand was Subaru which debuted a redesigned Subaru Forester GT SUV: The Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special

Here’s a clip of it, taken by a YouTuber glitchFan2428:

By now, the more eagle-eyed would have caught the rather unfortunately named model: F.U.C.K.S.

As you can imagine, media outlets all over the world quickly caught the faux pas:

Equipped with upgraded infotainment system

Japanese media SoraNews24 also pointed out that Subaru’s motorsports division is named Subaru Technica International (STI) which honestly doesn’t sit well with F.U.C.K.S.

The Drive says that Subaru F.U.C.K.S has a suede-and-leather interior, an upgraded infotainment system, a trunk subwoofer, and 20-inch Enkei wheels.

Subaru removed name from show

According to an apology letter attained by The Drive, Subaru pulled the name from the motor show after realising its folly.

This is the alleged letter by Subaru of America, which was addressed to American dealerships, distancing itself from the fiasco:

Dear Retailer: Yesterday afternoon we learned about an unfortunate situation related to the name given to a special edition Forester by the independent distributor in Singapore. We want to make sure that you and all of your customers know that Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation (SBR) had nothing to do with this. We apologize for any negative feedback this may have caused. SBR has had the name removed from the car at the Singapore Auto Show. We work very hard to build a strong brand image for this company and the naming of this vehicle in no way reflects the values and standards we hold true. Furthermore, we will always do our best to protect our brand’s integrity. This vehicle was created by the distributor for the Singapore Motor Show and it goes without saying that this car will not be available in the United States market.

Guess this model won’t be cruising along Singapore’s streets anytime soon. Welp.

