2 men arrested for allegedly breaking into & stealing from rubbish collection centre in Bukit Merah

Two men were arrested on Jan. 21, 2020, for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking.

However, the two men were not breaking into an actual house, but a rubbish collection centre.

An assortment of items within the rubbish collection centre were stolen

On Jan. 21, at about 11:35am, the police were alerted to a case where a rubbish collection centre along Henderson Crescent was broken into.

According to a police news release, an assortment of items, which were stored in the rubbish collection centre, were stolen.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the two suspects, aged 20 and 31, through the help of ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

The suspects were arrested on the same day. Anyone convicted for housebreaking will be liable for imprisonment of up to 10 years, and shall also be liable for a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View.