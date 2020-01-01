fbpx

Back

2 men arrested for allegedly breaking into & stealing from rubbish collection centre in Bukit Merah

Not your typical housebreaking.

Jason Fan | January 22, 06:03 pm

Events

Share

Two men were arrested on Jan. 21, 2020, for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking.

However, the two men were not breaking into an actual house, but a rubbish collection centre.

An assortment of items within the rubbish collection centre were stolen

On Jan. 21, at about 11:35am, the police were alerted to a case where a rubbish collection centre along Henderson Crescent was broken into.

According to a police news release, an assortment of items, which were stored in the rubbish collection centre, were stolen.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the two suspects, aged 20 and 31, through the help of ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

The suspects were arrested on the same day. Anyone convicted for housebreaking will be liable for imprisonment of up to 10 years, and shall also be liable for a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Street View.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.  

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian rights group says it has proof from 'impeccable sources' that S'pore prison manually executes those on death row

They will not comply with the POFMA correction direction.

January 22, 05:54 pm

S'porean man, who ate his own faeces in lock-up but found fit to face court, jailed 8 weeks

He pleaded guilty to attacking a patient at IMH and trying to headbutt an auxiliary police officer.

January 22, 05:44 pm

S Iswaran: 'Hardly the case' that POFMA is stamping down on opposition parties

Unrest in Hong Kong does not benefit Singapore.

January 22, 05:36 pm

S'pore volunteers collecting clothes, gadgets, festive treats & more for migrant workers this CNY

Collection will take place from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020.

January 22, 05:19 pm

S'porean Muay Thai instructor found guilty of sexually assaulting client, contradicts himself throughout trial

He had offered her a 'free Thai massage' and lied about being qualified to do so.

January 22, 05:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close