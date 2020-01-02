Noise of military jets taking off is sound of freedom, ST forum letter writer proclaims

To many people, the sound of freedom is ideally the soundless accumulation of money in their bank accounts on the road to financial freedom and a leisurely life.

Advertisement

But for one Hougang resident who lives near an airbase, the sound of military aircraft taking off is the sweetest clarion call for and of freedom.

The resident, Koh Teng Yong, was so moved, and free, that he wrote a letter to The Straits Times forum page on Jan. 2 to describe the screaming aircraft noises as the best thing since sliced bread and the latest missile defence system.

Grateful for contribution of airmen

In his letter, Koh, the freedom-lover, wrote that he lives in the “East of Singapore”.

He said that he hears the sound of military aircraft from Paya Lebar Air Base, “day and night.”

But this persistent din reminds him of something greater.

He wrote: “The jets’ piercing loud noises remind me that I am a citizen of a free and sovereign nation, with our world-class Republic of Singapore Air Force protecting us, above all.”

Koh said that he is grateful for the airmen who keep Singapore safe, even as they have to be away from their families on holidays and weekends.

But, of course, Koh’s letter did not just come out of the blue.

He was responding to an earlier letter by a fellow forum letter writer, who complained that the noise from jets are too much for residents to bear.

Advertisement

Noise giving people headaches

In an earlier letter published on Dec. 30, 2019, Ken Chew Ban Lin wrote that the jets take off as early as 8am and may continue until 10pm at night.

He added: “The jets’ piercing loud noises disturb the tranquil peace and quiet of the neighbourhood, causing headaches to myself and others trying to get some rest.”

In his letter, Chew asked the Ministry of Defence to do something about the noise — a point that the subsequent freedom lover letter writer rebutted and stood up for.

Because for Koh, he said MINDEF should “focus on its mission” of keeping Singapore safe.

Koh, the freedom lover who doesn’t mind the thunderous road of jets, also said: “I would rather hear the sound of freedom from our protectors, rather than the sounds of enemies’ bombs, rocket fire falling on our roofs and the cries of families lost, which are experienced by unfortunate people living in more tumultuous parts of the world.”

For the rest of you who want to respond to Koh, you can just say: “Ok sonic boomer.”

Advertisement

Top image via