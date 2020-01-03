fbpx

S’pore police seeking next-of-kin of 71-year-old man who passed away in Sengkang home

Jane Zhang | January 3, 12:52 pm

Police are looking for the next-of-kin Lee Chiew Thong, 71, to come forward.

Appealing for information

According to a press release from Jan. 2, Lee passed away at his home in Block 201C Compassvale Drive.

lee-chiew-thong
Image via Singapore Police Force.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.

