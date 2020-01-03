S’pore police seeking next-of-kin of 71-year-old man who passed away in Sengkang home
RIP.
Upsurge
Police are looking for the next-of-kin Lee Chiew Thong, 71, to come forward.
Appealing for information
According to a press release from Jan. 2, Lee passed away at his home in Block 201C Compassvale Drive.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image via Singapore Police Force.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.