Neighbour in China mistakes ‘2020’ balloons as SOS signal after last balloon deflates, calls the police

The actions of a well-meaning resident in Guiyang, China led to one rather hilarious incident recently, involving the police.

Cry for help?

A rather civic-minded resident was taken aback when he spotted what appeared to be a plea for help on the window of an apartment in the block opposite his.

The letters, in large inflatable, shiny balloons, appeared to spell out “SOS”, China Press reported on Dec. 31, 2019.

Here’s what it looked like from his point of view.

Jumping into action like the true Samaritan he is, the neighbour immediately phoned the police, thinking the resident might be in some sort of distress.

Plot twist

Upon arriving to check out the situation, the police discovered that the occupant of the house was in no immediate danger.

Rather unexpectedly, for the man who called the police, it turned out that the balloons were meant to spell out “2020”.

The woman staying in that unit was a childcare teacher who had just held a new year’s party at the childcare centre she worked at.

After the party, she had decided to bring home the balloons and hang them up at the window in her balcony, probably to give her house some festive cheer.

However, the last balloon deflated.

And unbeknownst to her, the balloons spelled out the letters for the international distress signal when viewed from the opposite side.

Here’s the woman gesturing and likely clarifying the situation to befuddled police.

Another video on Weibo shows the woman subsequently taking down the last three balloons, as police stated she might alarm other neighbours.

Despite the wasted trip, police commended the neighbour for his awareness.

Hopefully no one else gets such a scare again.

You can watch the video in Chinese here.

Top photo from Weibo