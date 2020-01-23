S’pore Sports School beats Assumption Pathway 32-0 in National School Games football match

There have been many one-sided games in football, from Germany beating Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup to Southampton going down 0-9 to Leicester City in the English Premier League in October 2019.

But one result in Singapore may have trumped them all.

The team from the Singapore Sports School (SSC) faced off against Assumption Pathway School during a National B Division Boys Championship preliminary round match, as part of the Singapore National School Games.

As the SSC is specifically dedicated to nurturing student athletes, one might assume they had the advantage against their opponents, during their match on Jan. 20, 2020.

But few could have predicted a victory of this size.

SSC beat Assumption by a staggering 32 goals to nil.

Assuming six minutes of extra time in total, this meant that SSC were scoring goals at the rate of one every three minutes.

A youth coach, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Monitor SG that perhaps SSC could have played possession football after going eight goals up “without reply” and taken things a little easier.

The Monitor SG also highlighted that the half-time score was already 20-0.

It’ll be hard to find another school team besides SSC as the favourites for the overall tournament.

