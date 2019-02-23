S’pore volunteers collecting clothes, gadgets, festive treats & more for migrant workers this CNY
Collection will take place from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020.
Migrant workers have contributed greatly to building the Singapore that we see today.
Here’s your chance to give back to them.
Donate new or pre-loved items and festive treats from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020
This Chinese New Year (CNY), local welfare initiative “ItsRainingRaincoats” will be collecting new or pre-loved items and festive treats for migrant workers from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28, 2020.
Here are some examples of new or pre-loved items you may donate:
- Good quality men’s clothes and shoes
- Unopened toiletries
- Umbrellas
- Backpacks
- Water bottles
- Raincoats
- Sunglasses
- Belts
- Power banks
- Laptops
- Phones
- Headphones
- Bedsheets
- Yoga mats
- Luggage
- Wallets
Do note that all items donated have to be in good condition and are not broken, stained or torn. If they are pre-loved, they should be cleaned and washed.
On the other hand, festive treats have to be unopened and unexpired.
View this post on Instagram
We are so grateful for the CNY gifts that are pouring in! Massive distribution at Bidadari View Dr this morning! Thanks to all the amazing volunteers and donors🙏🏼🙏🏼. Taking excess from where it’s no longer needed and giving to where it is appreciated! Kindness and sustainability go hand in hand.😊 #itsrainingraincoats #sgcares #cityofgood
Any items that are not deemed usable will be returned to the donor at the discretion of the volunteers accepting these items.
How to participate
If you’re interested in being part of this initiative, you may drop-off your new and pre-loved items or festive treats with volunteers located in all parts of the island.
For a full list of locations and volunteer contact numbers, click here.
Top image via ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook
