S’pore volunteers collecting clothes, gadgets, festive treats & more for migrant workers this CNY

Migrant workers have contributed greatly to building the Singapore that we see today.

Here’s your chance to give back to them.

Advertisement

Donate new or pre-loved items and festive treats from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020

This Chinese New Year (CNY), local welfare initiative “ItsRainingRaincoats” will be collecting new or pre-loved items and festive treats for migrant workers from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28, 2020.

Here are some examples of new or pre-loved items you may donate:

Good quality men’s clothes and shoes

Unopened toiletries

Umbrellas

Backpacks

Water bottles

Raincoats

Sunglasses

Belts

Power banks

Laptops

Phones

Headphones

Bedsheets

Yoga mats

Luggage

Wallets

Do note that all items donated have to be in good condition and are not broken, stained or torn. If they are pre-loved, they should be cleaned and washed.

Advertisement

On the other hand, festive treats have to be unopened and unexpired.

Any items that are not deemed usable will be returned to the donor at the discretion of the volunteers accepting these items.

How to participate

If you’re interested in being part of this initiative, you may drop-off your new and pre-loved items or festive treats with volunteers located in all parts of the island.

For a full list of locations and volunteer contact numbers, click here.

Related Article

Top image via ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook