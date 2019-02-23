fbpx

S’pore volunteers collecting clothes, gadgets, festive treats & more for migrant workers this CNY

Collection will take place from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020.

Melanie Lim | January 22, 05:19 pm

Events

Migrant workers have contributed greatly to building the Singapore that we see today.

Here’s your chance to give back to them.

Donate new or pre-loved items and festive treats from Feb. 10 to 28, 2020

This Chinese New Year (CNY), local welfare initiative “ItsRainingRaincoats” will be collecting new or pre-loved items and festive treats for migrant workers from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28, 2020.

Here are some examples of new or pre-loved items you may donate:

  • Good quality men’s clothes and shoes
  • Unopened toiletries
  • Umbrellas
  • Backpacks
  • Water bottles
  • Raincoats
  • Sunglasses
  • Belts
  • Power banks
  • Laptops
  • Phones
  • Headphones
  • Bedsheets
  • Yoga mats
  • Luggage
  • Wallets

Do note that all items donated have to be in good condition and are not broken, stained or torn. If they are pre-loved, they should be cleaned and washed.

On the other hand, festive treats have to be unopened and unexpired.

Any items that are not deemed usable will be returned to the donor at the discretion of the volunteers accepting these items.

How to participate

If you’re interested in being part of this initiative, you may drop-off your new and pre-loved items or festive treats with volunteers located in all parts of the island.

For a full list of locations and volunteer contact numbers, click here.

Top image via ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

