S’pore still waiting on M’sia for High Speed Rail updates, discussing changes to SG-JB rail project

The Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) is currently suspended until Apr. 30, 2020, and in the meantime, the Singapore government is waiting for the Malaysian government to share its proposed changes to the project.

Advertisement

This was shared by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in a written Parliamentary reply to Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng, who asked for updates on the project on Monday (Jan. 6).

S’pore discussing proposed changes to RTS with M’sia

First announced in 2020 and signed into agreement in 2018, the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System has been officially suspended since April 2019 because Malaysia requested more time to deliberate on the project.

Khaw added that Singapore is in “close discussions” with Malaysia on their proposed changes to the project, including the:

Rapid Transit System Bilateral Agreement between the two governments,

Agreement between Singapore’s SMRT Corporation and Malaysia’s Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to constitute a joint venture operating company to operate the RTS, as well as the

Concession agreement for the two governments to appoint this operating company as the RTS operator.

“When the details of their complete proposal are made available to Singapore, we will make a thorough assessment and give it serious consideration,” Khaw wrote.

Advertisement

No formal proposal from Malaysia regarding HSR

Meanwhile, the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail has been suspended until May. 31, 2020. Singapore has not received any formal proposal from Malaysia regarding the High Speed Rail project, revealed Khaw.

He said that while Singapore is not obliged to accept Malaysia’s proposed changes to the two projects, the government will keep an open mind and assess them objectively to ensure that they meet our requirements, including financial and operational considerations.

“We remain of the view that both are fundamentally good projects for both countries and will benefit both our peoples,” he wrote.

For updates to the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail, you can visit LTA’s website.

Advertisement

Top image credit: Farrells via LTA.