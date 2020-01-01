fbpx

128 elderly living alone invited to 8-course meal on CNY Day 1 at Outram Park restaurant

These people make Singapore a better place.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 22, 04:12 pm

Many families will be getting together to celebrate Chinese New Year this weekend.

Some Singaporeans would also probably have early reunion dinners.

For some 128 seniors who are living alone in Singapore, they have been invited to a sumptuous reunion dinner with more than 30 volunteers at a restaurant near Outram Park.

Giving elderly who live alone a warm and memorable CNY

One of the volunteers, who wants to be known only as Lin, has been spending time with the elderly.

An active volunteer for the past five to six years, the 27-year-old has a heart particularly for the seniors who live alone and have no family, relatives or friends.

Lin and a group of friends have been organising lunch and activities on Chinese New Year’s Eve for this group of elderly at void decks.

Here are some photos from past celebrations:

garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.
garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.
garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.
garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.
garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.
garden kitchen cny
Photo courtesy of Garden Kitchen Restaurant.

How she started volunteering

Lin told Mothership that she learnt about the plight of these elderly folks after volunteering with a local ground-up welfare group, Keeping Hope Alive, which cares for the elderly living in the rental flats.

Super brave volunteers clean up Beach Road HDB unit nicknamed ‘Kingdom of Cockroaches’

She said that she has learnt a lot from the founder, Fion Phua, and started organising activities and events on her own for these elderly in need.

128 seniors treated to 8-course meal

This time, with the opening of her restaurant, The Garden Kitchen, Lin hopes to organise something different for the elderly who live in the vicinity — a meal consisting of eight dishes on Jan. 25, the first day of Chinese New Year.

Some of these dishes include Yu Sheng, steamed fish, Herbal Beggar’s Chicken, warm salad prawns, steamed broccoli and yam paste.

These dishes are meticulously customised for the elderly, considering their dietary preference and to pick dishes that are soft and easy to chew, warm, and healthy to eat.

Lin and her volunteers have reached out to a total of 128 elderly by going from door-to-door in the Outram area.

With the help of some agencies, the elderly will be brought to the restaurant via arranged transport and dinner will start at around 4pm on Jan. 25.

More volunteers are welcomed

Over 30 volunteers, including Lin’s two-year-old boy, will be involved in this private event on Saturday.

Lin added that she hopes by involving her child at such a young age, he can learn to be kind and empathetic towards those in need.

While this is a private event, Lin said that more volunteers are welcomed to help bring joy to these elderly.

Besides volunteering your time at the event, you can also contribute CNY snacks such as pineapple tarts.

You can drop Lin a Facebook message if you are interested to help out at the event:

Top photo collage from The Garden Kitchen 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

