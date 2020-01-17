fbpx

S’pore police looking for woman to assist in Yishun shop theft case

Saw this person? Who you gonna call? SPF.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 17, 06:07 pm

The Singapore police is appealing for information about a case of shop theft that occurred on Dec. 11., 2019, at a supermarket at Block 731 Yishun Street 72.

Here is the photo of the lady they are looking for:

photo of shop theft in Yishun
Photo by SPF

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top photos from SPF and Google maps.

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

