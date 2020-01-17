S’pore police looking for woman to assist in Yishun shop theft case
The Singapore police is appealing for information about a case of shop theft that occurred on Dec. 11., 2019, at a supermarket at Block 731 Yishun Street 72.
Here is the photo of the lady they are looking for:
Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
