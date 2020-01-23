Up to 50% off Becca, Tarte, Huda Beauty & more at Sephora online sale

Sephora is currently having an online sale of up to 50 per cent off on selected items.

These include skincare products, make-up, tools and brushes, fragrances, bath and body supplies, as well as hair products and gift sets.

Here are some examples of what to expect at the sale:

1. Skincare

Vinoperfect Glycolic Night Cream by Caudalie

Usual price: S$72

Sale price: S$50.40

Glycolic Acid Toner by The Inkey List

Usual price: S$17

Sale price: S$13.60

Kate Somerville Liquid Exfolikate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Usual price: S$95

Sale price: S$57

2. Make-up

Pop Goes the Glow Face & Eye Palette (Limited Edition) by BECCA

Usual price: S$63

Sale price: S$31.50

Nude Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty

Usual price: S$105

Sale price: S$73.50

Jill Stuart Lip Blossom Lipstick

Usual price: S$40

Sale price: S$20

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF15 by Tarte

Usual price: S$60

Sale price: S$42

3. Tools and brushes

The Airbrusher Concealer Brush by Tarte

Usual price: S$32

Sale price: S$16

Aquaflash Foundation Brush by Tarte

Usual price: S$40

Sale price: S$28

4. Fragrances

Grey Vetiver Eau De Parfum by Tom Ford Beauty

Usual price: S$193

Sale price: S$135.10

5. Bath and body works

Frank Body Scrub Squad Kit

Usual price: S$59

Sale price: S$47.20

Gallinee Body Milk