Up to 50% off Becca, Tarte, Huda Beauty & more at Sephora online sale
Sephora is currently having an online sale of up to 50 per cent off on selected items.
These include skincare products, make-up, tools and brushes, fragrances, bath and body supplies, as well as hair products and gift sets.
Here are some examples of what to expect at the sale:
1. Skincare
Vinoperfect Glycolic Night Cream by Caudalie
- Usual price: S$72
- Sale price: S$50.40
Glycolic Acid Toner by The Inkey List
- Usual price: S$17
- Sale price: S$13.60
Kate Somerville Liquid Exfolikate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
- Usual price: S$95
- Sale price: S$57
2. Make-up
Pop Goes the Glow Face & Eye Palette (Limited Edition) by BECCA
- Usual price: S$63
- Sale price: S$31.50
Nude Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty
- Usual price: S$105
- Sale price: S$73.50
Jill Stuart Lip Blossom Lipstick
- Usual price: S$40
- Sale price: S$20
Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF15 by Tarte
- Usual price: S$60
- Sale price: S$42
3. Tools and brushes
The Airbrusher Concealer Brush by Tarte
- Usual price: S$32
- Sale price: S$16
Aquaflash Foundation Brush by Tarte
- Usual price: S$40
- Sale price: S$28
4. Fragrances
Grey Vetiver Eau De Parfum by Tom Ford Beauty
- Usual price: S$193
- Sale price: S$135.10
5. Bath and body works
- Usual price: S$59
- Sale price: S$47.20
- Usual price: S$65
- Sale price: S$52
6. Hair products
Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner
- Usual price: S$37
- Sale price: S$29.60
Dry & Damaged Hair Mask by Abyssian
- Usual price: S$53
- Sale price: S$42.40
7. Gift ideas
The Great Brow Basics Kit by Benefit Cosmetics
- Usual price: S$67
- Sale price: S$33.50
Sephora Mini Cream Lip Stain Set (Limited Edition)
- Usual price: S$25
- Sale price: S$15
While Sephora has not stated when the online sale is till, members who use the Sephora app are entitled to an additional 10 per cent off sale items with the code EXTRA10.
Mothership has reached out to Sephora for more details and will update this article when they respond.
You can browse the full catalogue of sale items here.
