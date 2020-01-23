fbpx

Up to 50% off Becca, Tarte, Huda Beauty & more at Sephora online sale

Melanie Lim | January 24, 11:23 am

Sephora is currently having an online sale of up to 50 per cent off on selected items.

These include skincare products, make-up, tools and brushes, fragrances, bath and body supplies, as well as hair products and gift sets.

Here are some examples of what to expect at the sale:

1. Skincare

Vinoperfect Glycolic Night Cream by Caudalie

  • Usual price: S$72
  • Sale price: S$50.40
Image via Sephora Singapore

Glycolic Acid Toner by The Inkey List

  • Usual price: S$17
  • Sale price: S$13.60
Image via Sephora Singapore

Kate Somerville Liquid Exfolikate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

  • Usual price: S$95
  • Sale price: S$57
Image via Sephora SIngapore

2. Make-up

Pop Goes the Glow Face & Eye Palette (Limited Edition) by BECCA

  • Usual price: S$63
  • Sale price: S$31.50
Image via Sephora Singapore

Nude Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty

  • Usual price: S$105
  • Sale price: S$73.50
Image via Sephora Singapore

Jill Stuart Lip Blossom Lipstick

  • Usual price: S$40
  • Sale price: S$20
Image via Sephora Singapore

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF15 by Tarte

  • Usual price: S$60
  • Sale price: S$42
Image via Sephora Singapore

3. Tools and brushes

The Airbrusher Concealer Brush by Tarte

  • Usual price: S$32
  • Sale price: S$16
Image via Sephora Singapore

Aquaflash Foundation Brush by Tarte

  • Usual price: S$40
  • Sale price: S$28
Image via Sephora Singapore

4. Fragrances

Grey Vetiver Eau De Parfum by Tom Ford Beauty

  • Usual price: S$193
  • Sale price: S$135.10
Image via Sephora Singapore

5. Bath and body works

Frank Body Scrub Squad Kit

  • Usual price: S$59
  • Sale price: S$47.20
Image via Sephora Singapore

Gallinee Body Milk

  • Usual price: S$65
  • Sale price: S$52
Image via Sephora Singapore

6. Hair products

Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner

  • Usual price: S$37
  • Sale price: S$29.60
Image via Sephora Singapore

Dry & Damaged Hair Mask by Abyssian

  • Usual price: S$53
  • Sale price: S$42.40
Image via Sephora Singapore

7. Gift ideas

The Great Brow Basics Kit by Benefit Cosmetics

  • Usual price: S$67
  • Sale price: S$33.50
Image via Sephora Singapore

Sephora Mini Cream Lip Stain Set (Limited Edition) 

  • Usual price: S$25
  • Sale price: S$15
Image via Sephora Singapore

While Sephora has not stated when the online sale is till, members who use the Sephora app are entitled to an additional 10 per cent off sale items with the code EXTRA10.

Mothership has reached out to Sephora for more details and will update this article when they respond.

You can browse the full catalogue of sale items here.

Top image via Sephora Singapore on Google Maps

