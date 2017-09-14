fbpx

Back

Selena Gomez releases new solo album after 4 years

A true BOP.

Rexanne Yap | January 13, 10:56 pm

Events

Share

Featuring 11 new songs, including collaborations with 6LACK and Kid Cudi, Selena Gomez’s third solo album “Rare” dropped on Friday January 10.

Selena Gomez's "Rare" released on Jan 10
Photo via Selena Gomez/FB

Calling it the “most honest music she’s ever made,” the actress and singer co-wrote every single song on the album, documenting all the heartbreak, healing and growth that she experienced since 2015.

During these four years, the 27-year-old battled lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease, that almost killed her.

On the relationship front, she went through a high-profile breakup with The Weeknd and finally called it quits with on-again-off-again ex Justin Bieber in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Eagerly anticipated by her fans, the former Disney star apologised that her sophomore album took so long to release, but said in an interview with iHeartRadio that making the album “got her through the past four years”.

Talking about her title track, the singer, who has 165 million followers on Instagram, said, “It’s a song that says I don’t have it all but I do know that I deserve something special, and that song is exactly how I feel. I won’t tolerate being treated any other way anymore.”

Receiving mostly positive reviews, the album was described as Gomez’s best work by Vulture, one of the best pop albums in recent memory by Variety, and “full of divine ruthlessness” by Rolling Stone. On the other hand, the Independent thought that the album wasn’t as impressive as her previous singles, and NME said that some of her “filler songs” were not particularly memorable.

Interestingly, the album also includes “Cut You Off“, which was censored for the word “shit”.

Listen to the album here.

Top photo from Selena Gomez/Instagram.

About Rexanne Yap

Is the mom friend in most of her social circles.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Maritime Experiential Museum closing down to make way for S.E.A Aquarium's expansion in RWS

It will also be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium.

January 13, 10:36 pm

Jail & caning for S'pore PR, 24, who badgered 13-year-old girl into having sex with him in car park staircase

He had only been released from reformative training for similar offences four months prior to this incident.

January 13, 09:22 pm

Raffles City suffers mall-wide blackout at around 7:55pm

Quite romantic.

January 13, 08:35 pm

Indonesian serial rapist's mum says son was a churchgoer & thinks victim made up story

His father told BBC that Sinaga's punishment was 'fitting for his crimes'.

January 13, 07:13 pm

Chinese state media reports Han Kuo-yu as leading the DPP in lead-up to Taiwan election

This was in spite of Tsai polling ahead of Han before the election.

January 13, 07:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close