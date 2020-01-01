Transparent Casio G-SHOCK watches with rose gold face available in S’pore from Jan. 27, 2020

A fan of anything rose gold?

This might interest you.

Advertisement

Rose gold Casio G-SHOCK watches in S’pore from Jan. 27, 2020

On Jan. 18, Casio revealed a sneak peek of three new G-SHOCK watches featuring rose gold watch faces and transparent watch straps.

Here they are:

According to a spokesperson for the brand, the three watches will cost between S$139 to S$219.

Their designs were also inspired by the popular GA-110, GA-120 and DW-6900 models.

Here’s a closer look at each of them:

Advertisement

GMD-S6900SR -7DR (S$139)

GMA-S120SR -7ADR (S$199)

Advertisement

GMA-S110SR -7ADR (S$219)

The watches will be available at all G-SHOCK boutiques in Singapore (except IMM) from Jan. 27 onwards.

Interested buyers can register their interest here to get updates.

Related Article

Top image via CASION G-SHOCK Singapore on Facebook