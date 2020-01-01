Transparent Casio G-SHOCK watches with rose gold face available in S’pore from Jan. 27, 2020
From S$139 onwards.
Upsurge
A fan of anything rose gold?
This might interest you.
Rose gold Casio G-SHOCK watches in S’pore from Jan. 27, 2020
On Jan. 18, Casio revealed a sneak peek of three new G-SHOCK watches featuring rose gold watch faces and transparent watch straps.
Here they are:
According to a spokesperson for the brand, the three watches will cost between S$139 to S$219.
Their designs were also inspired by the popular GA-110, GA-120 and DW-6900 models.
Here’s a closer look at each of them:
GMD-S6900SR -7DR (S$139)
GMA-S120SR -7ADR (S$199)
GMA-S110SR -7ADR (S$219)
The watches will be available at all G-SHOCK boutiques in Singapore (except IMM) from Jan. 27 onwards.
Interested buyers can register their interest here to get updates.
Top image via CASION G-SHOCK Singapore on Facebook
