fbpx

Back

River Hongbao has more than 10 large lanterns & virtual game to redeem up to S$888

Huat ah.

Fasiha Nazren | January 22, 01:44 pm

Events

Share

To welcome the year of the rat, the annual River Hongbao will be going on from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1, 2020.

Happening at The Float @ Marina Bay, the event features various activities, including an augmented reality (AR) virtual game and a plethora of lanterns.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s River Hongbao.

Lanterns

This year’s River Hongbao features more than 10 giant Lunar New Year-themed lanterns, including the God of Fortune and zodiac animals.

The largest lantern stretches over 50 metres long while the tallest lantern is about 18 metres high.

Entrance Arch

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

God of Fortune

The River Hongbao is not complete without the God of Fortune display.

god of fortune river hongbao chinese new year
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

This is the tallest lantern display at 18 metres high.

Wishing Tree

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The Wishing Tree is an interactive piece where visitors can attempt to strike the bells with coins or banknotes.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

All proceeds from the Wishing Tree will be donated to the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

Zodiac signs

There are also lanterns of all 12 zodiac animals along with their horoscope predictions.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Jin Yu Man Tang 

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

New Year’s Eve Dinner Lantern

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Spring Blossom

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Harmonious Family, Happy New Year!

The 50-metre long “Harmonious Family, Happy New Year!” display is the largest lantern display.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren
Photo by Fasiha Nazren

#HuntYourZodiac virtual game

While walking around the River Hongbao, you can also play #HuntYourZodiac, a virtual augmented reality (AR) game.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

One can catch zodiac animals to receive horoscope predictions and stand a chance to redeem an angbao of up to S$888.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

These angbaos can be redeemed at the POSB booth.

Visitors can access the game through this link on their mobile device.

Nice.

Where and when to go

Address:
The Float @ Marina Bay
20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805

Date: Jan. 23 – Feb. 1, 2020.

Event Hours:
2pm – 11am
Extended till 1am on Jan. 24 (CNY Eve)

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese store puts up sign barring Chinese customers from entering due to Wuhan pneumonia fear

He further expands that barrier to Hakone itself, imploring tourists not to come to Hakone in order to prevent the spread of the disease there.

January 22, 01:30 pm

Joining M'sia in 1963 was S'pore's biggest foreign policy blunder but a 'happy mistake': Bilahari Kausikan

A speech at the Institute of Policy Studies' Singapore Perspectives 2020 conference.

January 22, 01:16 pm

Chinese pulmonologist, 84, who discovered SARS virus in 2003, heading to Wuhan to fight new virus

He has been hailed for his dedication.

January 22, 12:24 pm

MHA slams M'sian NGO's claims on S'pore's execution method, issues POFMA correction orders to Kirsten Han, Yahoo SG, The Online Citizen

MHA has refuted claims that Singapore prison officers were instructed and trained to carry out brutal, unlawful execution procedures.

January 22, 11:39 am

S'pore helper arrested after being caught on video allegedly dipping employer's child's hand into pot on stove

The employer claims the helper said she was advised to do that so she could be sent home early.

January 22, 11:37 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close