River Hongbao has more than 10 large lanterns & virtual game to redeem up to S$888

To welcome the year of the rat, the annual River Hongbao will be going on from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1, 2020.

Happening at The Float @ Marina Bay, the event features various activities, including an augmented reality (AR) virtual game and a plethora of lanterns.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s River Hongbao.

Advertisement

Lanterns

This year’s River Hongbao features more than 10 giant Lunar New Year-themed lanterns, including the God of Fortune and zodiac animals.

The largest lantern stretches over 50 metres long while the tallest lantern is about 18 metres high.

Entrance Arch

God of Fortune

The River Hongbao is not complete without the God of Fortune display.

This is the tallest lantern display at 18 metres high.

Wishing Tree

The Wishing Tree is an interactive piece where visitors can attempt to strike the bells with coins or banknotes.

All proceeds from the Wishing Tree will be donated to the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

Advertisement

Zodiac signs

There are also lanterns of all 12 zodiac animals along with their horoscope predictions.

Jin Yu Man Tang

Advertisement

New Year’s Eve Dinner Lantern

Spring Blossom

Harmonious Family, Happy New Year!

The 50-metre long “Harmonious Family, Happy New Year!” display is the largest lantern display.

#HuntYourZodiac virtual game

While walking around the River Hongbao, you can also play #HuntYourZodiac, a virtual augmented reality (AR) game.

One can catch zodiac animals to receive horoscope predictions and stand a chance to redeem an angbao of up to S$888.

These angbaos can be redeemed at the POSB booth.

Visitors can access the game through this link on their mobile device.

Nice.

Advertisement

Where and when to go

Address:

The Float @ Marina Bay

20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805

Date: Jan. 23 – Feb. 1, 2020.

Event Hours:

2pm – 11am

Extended till 1am on Jan. 24 (CNY Eve)

Top image by Fasiha Nazren