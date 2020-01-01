Retrenchments cost S’pore Press Holdings S$7.2 million in Q1 FY2020

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has released their annual report for the first quarter of financial year 2020 (Q1 2020) ending Nov. 30, 2019.

Advertisement

Of note was SPH’s media group’s profit before tax which dropped by a whopping 76.8 per cent from S$32.3 million to S$7.5 million in Q1 2020, year-on-year.

Retrenchments cost SPH S$7.2 million

According the annual report, this drop in profit was due to revenue decline and retrenchment costs:

“The decrease was due to revenue decline of S$22 million (13.6 per cent) and retrenchment costs of S$7.2 million recognised during the quarter, partially cushioned by reduction in materials, production and distribution cost of S$5.4 million (15.4 per cent).”

The retrenchment here refers to a five per cent cut of SPH’s media group staff which was announced in October 2019.

The last major retrenchment exercise carried out by SPH was in 2017.

Advertisement

Should staff not have been retrenched?

On Jan. 14, 2020, Eng Yeow Goh, a former financial reporter for SPH, took to Facebook to ask if things would have been better for SPH if it had chosen not to retrench its staff.

For one, the company could have saved on retrenchment payouts.

Additionally, Eng wrote that some of the retrenched staff were “long-time stalwarts in the media business’ marketing department responsible for bringing home the bacon”.

He asked if revenues would have declined so much if these staff had remained.

Here is Eng’s full post:

Advertisement

SPH CEO previously said restructuring was necessary

Previously, SPH’s chief executive officer Ng Yat Chung had said that the restructuring exercise was “necessary” to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strengthen its position in the challenging economic and media environment.

Top image via Melanie Lim.