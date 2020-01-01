Real or Not? Test your knowledge of S’pore trivia with these 10 questions.

These days, we are constantly bombarded with information and it can be hard to distinguish between what is fact and what is fiction sometimes.

Is Singapore one of the smallest countries in the world? Was Raffles Place the first MRT station to open?

So, how well do you know your Singapore trivia? Do you think you will be able to distinguish easily between truth and falsities?

Test your knowledge with these 10 questions, as we ask: Real, or Not?

Singapore is one of the top three smallest countries in the world. Real or not?

NOT. While our island nation feels quite compact, it turns out our little red dot isn’t that little after all, relatively speaking! As a matter of fact, Singapore is only the 19th smallest country in the world.

According to World Atlas, countries that are smaller than Singapore include Andorra (#17, located between Spain and France), Barbados (#13, an island nation in the Caribbean), the Maldives (#9, located southwest of Sri Lanka), and Liechtenstein (#6, located between Austria and Switzerland).

Rounding off the list at number one is the Vatican City, at only 0.44 square kilometres in size, compared to Singapore’s 724.2 square kilometres.

There are more species of trees in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve than in all of North America. Real or not?

REAL. In fact, according to the Forest Global Earth Observatory (ForestGEO), researchers found that there were more tree species in a mere one hectare plot within the reserve than in all of North America.

Information from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum reports that the reserve is home to more than 1000 species of flowering plants and more than 500 species of wildlife.

When you pass on, your CPF savings will go to your family members’ CPF. Real or not?

NOT. Your CPF savings will be distributed in cash to your beneficiaries and not transferred into their CPF account(s).

Only when you voluntarily opt into the Enhanced Nomination Scheme (ENS) will your nominee(s) receive your CPF savings into their CPF account.

In order to ensure that the money from your CPF is distributed according to your wishes, you should submit a CPF nomination. This will allow you to decide who will receive your CPF savings and how much they will each get.

If you do not make a CPF nomination, your family will still get the money, but the money will default to being distributed by the Public Trustee’s Office either according to the intestacy laws or the inheritance certificate (for Muslims).

You can find out more about CPF nominations through this short video:

There was a town in Michigan in the U.S. called Singapore. Real or not?

REAL. Founded in 1837 as a lumber port town, the town was named after our beloved Singapore.

The US Embassy of Singapore shared about this alternate Singapore on Halloween in 2016:

Unfortunately, the Michigan version of Singapore became a “ghost town” after being buried by sand dunes in the 1880s. While the town no longer exists, its memory lives on.

You can read more about our American sister city here:

Home, the well-loved National Day song sung by Kit Chan, was composed by Dick Lee in the early 2000s. Real or not?

NOT. It was written in 1998 while Lee was living overseas and missing home. The song was so popular that it has seen multiple remakes over the years.

It was remixed to be used as the National Day parade song in 2004, performed by Chan at the 2010 National Day parade, and then re-recorded and released with a music video in 2011.

If you do not get enough money from selling your house, you will have to pay back your CPF in cash. Real or not?

NOT. If the selling price for your house is less than what you need to refund to your CPF account, you do not need to top up the difference, provided the property is sold at market value. But note that any option monies (e.g. option fee and option exercise fee) received by you from the buyers in cash are considered part of the selling price and need to be refunded to your CPF account before the sale can be completed.

The amount to be refunded into your CPF account will be what you withdrew for the payment of your property, plus the interest these savings would have earned had they remained in your CPF.

The reason why you need to refund your CPF is because when you used it for your property, you were dipping into what was meant for your retirement savings. However, it is still your money and you can use your CPF savings when you buy your next home!

You can learn more about this here:

It is illegal to keep hedgehogs as pets in Singapore. Real or not?

REAL. No matter how cute you may find hedgehogs to be, it is illegal to keep them as pets, according to NParks.

Other animals that are illegal to own as pets are iguanas, tarantulas, scorpions, star tortoises, snakes, salamanders, sugar gliders, and slow lorises.

Allowing these animals to be owned as pets could harm their survival, either due to owners not knowing how to take proper care of them or increased trading, which could lead to an ecosystem imbalance.

In addition, they could introduce and spread diseases to humans and domestic animals, and could affect Singapore’s biodiversity.

The first MRT station to open in Singapore was Raffles Place. Real or not?

NOT. The inaugural ceremony for the MRT system was held at Toa Payoh MRT station on Nov. 7, 1987, according to the National Library Board’s HistorySG. At the time, the MRT system had only five stations: Yio Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Braddell and Toa Payoh, all of which made up the North-South line.

Raffles Place was added later that year on Dec. 12, along with eight other stations. Together, these 13 stations allowed commuters to travel between Yio Chu Kang and Raffles Place on the North-South Line, and from Raffles Place to Outram Park on the East-West line.

Cats are not allowed in HDB flats. Real or not?

REAL. Cats are not allowed in flats even though some dogs are HDB-approved, according to the Housing & Development Board website.

The website cited reasons, including that cats are generally difficult to contain within the flat and tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate when allowed to roam around in public areas.

They also added that the caterwauling sounds also pose as disturbance to neighbours.

If I don’t withdraw whatever I can at age 55 from my CPF, it will be locked up. Real or not?

NOT. You can withdraw your CPF savings as often as you like any time after age 55, as long as you meet the applicable withdrawal conditions.

You can withdraw your CPF Special Account and Ordinary Account savings after setting aside your Full Retirement Sum (FRS), or withdraw your Retirement Account savings above your Basic Retirement Sum if you own a property. The property you own must have a remaining lease that can last you till at least age 95.

Even if you don’t meet your retirement sum, you can still withdraw up to $5000.

Your retirement sum is fixed at the year you reach age 55 and does not change thereafter.

If you have no immediate need to withdraw and use your CPF savings, you can choose to leave them in your CPF accounts and earn attractive interest. You also do not have to take out all your withdrawable savings at one go.

In fact, you can think of this amount as your emergency savings.

There are also a number of fast and convenient ways to withdraw your savings, such as by PayNow.

Find out more about the misconceptions on CPF withdrawals from this video:

