S’porean veteran rocker Ramli Sarip steals Mediacorp countdown show with Van Halen cover

Showstopper.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 1, 2020 @ 01:51 am

Ramli Sarip, the 67-year-old veteran rocker from Singapore, stole the show at the New Year’s Eve Mediacorp countdown show, Let’s Celebrate 2020.

Ramli was one of the headlining acts.

While Ramli’s arrangement and interpretation of his National Day performance was released to cheers, tears and some naysaying, reactions to his performance during the countdown programme were positive.

For the show, Ramli delivered a powerful raspy rendition of Van Halen’s You Really Got Me.

His performance starts at around 1:33:37, complete with heavy guitar riffs and growling vocals.

Ramli Sarip
Screenshot via Toggle’s Youtube video
Ramli Sarip
Screenshot via Toggle’s Youtube video

While his voice was drowned out at certain parts of the songs, Ramli held it together with his stage presence.

Ramli Sarip
Screenshot via Toggle’s Youtube video

The musician and composer, who is beloved in Singapore and Malaysia, even got the crowd to cheer along with him enthusiastically.

Screenshot via Toggle's Youtube video
Screenshot via Toggle’s Youtube video

“A good Singaporean,” Ramli said, praising the crowd.

Power.

Top image via Toggle’s YouTube video

