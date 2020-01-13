Raffles City suffers mall-wide blackout at around 7:55pm

Raffles City mall suffered a blackout on Monday (January 13) at about 7:55pm.

Here are some videos from the scene.

In the videos, shoppers are seen streaming out of the mall.

According to accounts from Mothership readers, restaurant and store payment systems weren’t working either.

Although one user on Twitter claimed Chinese New Year music was still playing:

Everything not working incl atms, escalators but the cny music still going on…. #rafflescityblackout pic.twitter.com/u5RmAAA9Rg — Alexis Cheong (@alexischeong) January 13, 2020

Here are some Insta stories from those in the mall.

According to a Mothership reader, she had gone to Raffles City for dinner, but was greeted by darkness.

Staff were also apparently using lights from their phone to show customers the way in.

Some diners had their dinners turned real romantic as well.

As of the time of this article (8.25pm) the lights were still out.

The reason for the blackout is unclear, but Raffles City posted a Facebook update regarding the incident.

“At about 8pm, we were alerted to partial power outage at the mall. We are working to resume the affected power supply soonest possible. We will continue to post updates here and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding.”

