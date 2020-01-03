Popeyes S’pore’s Holiday Spiced Chicken looks nothing like poster

Fast food chain Popeyes released a “Ho-Ho-Holiday Spice Chicken” meal over the festive season.

Here what it looks like on the poster:

Unfortunately, it seems that reality does not match up to what was advertised, as Popeyes’ Facebook post was flooded with angry customers.

Main complaints centred on the fact that the chicken was dry and tough, and tasted like they were re-fried.

Some customers couldn’t even finish the meal and threw the chicken away instead.

The chicken also looked very different from what was shown in the poster.

In case the photos are too small:

Popeyes has responded to several customers, saying that they will follow up on their feedback.



However, the earliest complaint was posted about four weeks ago when the menu was launched, but recent comments pointed out the same issues with the chicken.

Top image via Popeyes Singapore, Zia De Souza on Facebook