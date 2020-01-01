fbpx

Back

Pope apologises for slapping woman’s hand away at the Vatican on New Year’s Eve

The Pope also condemned the abuse of women.

Matthias Ang | January 2, 02:06 pm

Events

Share

Pope Francis has apologised for slapping away a woman’s hand while greeting pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City on New Year’s Eve, The Guardian reported.

What happened?

A video of the Pope showed him shaking the hands of several children in the crowd, according to a video of the incident and report by Reuters.

Just before reaching the woman in question, he was seen turning away, but she reached out to grab his hand and pull him towards her.

The Pope can then be seen repeatedly attempting to pull his hand away before slapping her hand and walking away with a grimace.

Apologised for losing patience

The Pope subsequently gave an unscripted apology for losing his patience.

He made his apology during his well wishes to the public on Jan. 1 in St. Peter’s Square, Aljazeera reported.

CNN quoted him as stating:

“Love makes us patient. So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologise for yesterday’s bad example.”

Condemned the abuse of women

The Pope then proceeded to condemn the abuse of women.

Calling women, the “sources of life”, he stated that the degree of humanity in people could be understood by their treatment of a woman’s body.

He added:

“Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb.”

Not the first time the Pope has caused a stir with pilgrims

This is not the first time the Pope has caused a stir with pilgrims.

Earlier in March 2019, a video showed the Pope repeatedly pulling his hand away from pilgrims who had attempted to kiss his ring, The Guardian reported.

The video subsequently drew criticism from conservative critics who stated that the Pope was disrespecting traditions and ritual.

A spokesperson for the Vatican, Alessandro Gisotti, clarified that the Pope had done so for hygiene purposes, and wanted to avoid the risk of contagion among people.

Top image screenshots from Reuters

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Customer allegedly bitten by bedbugs after watching 'IP Man 4' at Golden Village Plaza Singapura

Fight 10 also no use.

January 2, 03:14 pm

Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo officially dating

Apparently, the couple came to know each other in 2017 after appearing on a broadcast programme. 

January 2, 01:47 pm

Woman at Sengkang keeps hula hoop spinning while jogging wows Internet

High level.

January 2, 01:17 pm

Tea-sipping lady smacked in the face during Haidilao noodle dance

Facepalm.

January 2, 12:34 pm

Youngsters heckle Taiwanese election campaigner, sing China's national anthem & mooned others

They claimed they were Americans.

January 2, 12:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close