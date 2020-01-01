Pope apologises for slapping woman’s hand away at the Vatican on New Year’s Eve

Pope Francis has apologised for slapping away a woman’s hand while greeting pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City on New Year’s Eve, The Guardian reported.

What happened?

A video of the Pope showed him shaking the hands of several children in the crowd, according to a video of the incident and report by Reuters.

Just before reaching the woman in question, he was seen turning away, but she reached out to grab his hand and pull him towards her.

The Pope can then be seen repeatedly attempting to pull his hand away before slapping her hand and walking away with a grimace.

Did @Pontifex over react? Does she deserve a slap? pic.twitter.com/1vSv0Anrr3 — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) January 1, 2020

Apologised for losing patience

The Pope subsequently gave an unscripted apology for losing his patience.

He made his apology during his well wishes to the public on Jan. 1 in St. Peter’s Square, Aljazeera reported.

CNN quoted him as stating:

“Love makes us patient. So many times we lose patience, even me, and I apologise for yesterday’s bad example.”

Condemned the abuse of women

The Pope then proceeded to condemn the abuse of women.

Calling women, the “sources of life”, he stated that the degree of humanity in people could be understood by their treatment of a woman’s body.

He added:

“Yet they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and to suppress the life they bear in the womb.”

Not the first time the Pope has caused a stir with pilgrims

This is not the first time the Pope has caused a stir with pilgrims.

Earlier in March 2019, a video showed the Pope repeatedly pulling his hand away from pilgrims who had attempted to kiss his ring, The Guardian reported.

Look at the way he jerks his hand back when they try to kiss his papal ring. pic.twitter.com/KepT6f8rx3 — Bubette Salam (@BubetteS) January 1, 2020

The video subsequently drew criticism from conservative critics who stated that the Pope was disrespecting traditions and ritual.

A spokesperson for the Vatican, Alessandro Gisotti, clarified that the Pope had done so for hygiene purposes, and wanted to avoid the risk of contagion among people.

