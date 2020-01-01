Drunk lorry driver arrested after fatal PIE accident with motorcylist

A fatal accident occurred on Jan. 12, 2020 between a motorcycle and lorry, resulting in the death of a police national serviceman.

Advertisement

Lorry driver was drunk

The incident occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas, after the Upper Jurong exit.

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident between the two vehicles at around 10:09pm.

It is uncertain how exactly the accident occurred.

25-year-old Muhammad Musharraf Bin Abdul Razak was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital.

Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 13.

Police revealed that the lorry driver involved in the accident was drunk at the time.

They have since arrested the 26-year-old male driver for drink-driving and dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Sister appealing for witnesses

One Salimah Rk who claims to Musharraf’s sister has since taken to Facebook to appeal for witnesses to the accident.

A photo she posted showed a bloodstained passport, apparently belonging to Musharraf.

Advertisement

Sharing how Musharraf had left home at around 9:38pm and never returned, she added how she he had “left all of us” and was “lost for words”.

She urged all riders to stay safe on the road as everyone had “loved ones waiting”.

Top photo from Hernandez Arraf / FB