POFMA Code on political advertisements won’t give PAP extra info on opponents’ strategy

The Code of Practice for political advertisements mandated by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulations Act (POFMA) leads to greater transparency and accountability, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said.

He said in Parliament on Jan. 6 on how the code would allow citizens to make informed decisions:

“We believe that Singaporeans should know, and indeed that our citizens would want to know, who is behind the political advertisements that they see online.”

Google will not accept ads regulated by POFMA

Iswaran was replying to a question from Workers’ Party (WP) Chairman Sylvia Lim, who asked for the rationale for the obligations placed on digital advertising and internet intermediaries by POFMA’s Code of Practice.

Back in Dec. 2019, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) shared an email exchange with Google, which revealed that the social media giant would not be accepting political advertisements.

Google said it will not accept advertisements regulated by POFMA’s Code.

The regulation does not actually ban political advertisements, instead it defines what constitutes a political advertisement, then subjects it to transparency and due diligence measures.

Transparency measures

Iswaran said that the current environment saw the pervasive use of digital advertising tools on social media platforms, with micro-targeting aimed at specific audiences.

He explained that the Code required intermediaries, such as social media platforms, to implement transparency measures.

This includes notices to inform readers who paid for the advertisements, maintaining a database of such advertisements, and having channels for the public to report undisclosed advertisements.

Code applies to all political advertisements

In a supplementary question, Lim said she had no issue with the public disclosure of where a political advertisement came from.

Instead, she asked that since POFMA dealt with fake news, whether the Code would apply to all online advertisements, fake or not.

Secondly, Lim asked about POFMA’s requirement for maintaining a database of advertisements, including information such as the number of views or the amount paid for the advertisement. Lim said:

“So my question is, if the advert has nothing fake or alleged to be fake in it, what is the interest of the POFMA office to know these things?”

Iswaran replied that the Code does apply to all political advertisements, and in the event of a falsehood, POFMA could apply.

Information maintained in case action is required

Of the database, Iswaran said:

“This is a requirement imposed on the intermediaries to keep the information. It doesn’t mean that the POFMA office has to have access to this information, but the information must be available so that, in the event action is required, the relevant information is available.”

He said that Facebook, for example, has a disclosure agreement that includes similar requirements, and added:

“So our objective is to ensure the information is captured, because if you don’t spell it out clearly, and then if you want it after the fact, it may not be available, which may then thwart the intent of the legislation.”

Iswaran: Sylvia Lim may be barking up wrong tree

Lim then claimed that there was nothing to prevent the POFMA Office from looking at information about a political advertisement, even if no falsehoods were involved. Lim said:

“And in that sense, it is a good way to discover the election strategy of your political…the political opponents of the ruling party.”

In response, Iswaran complimented Lim on her “active imagination”.

However, he said that in practical terms, most of the world’s social media giants have placed heavy restrictions on political advertising, including Google, Twitter and Facebook.

He added that Facebook’s disclosure is already more than what the Code requires, so he wasn’t sure how it afforded the ruling party greater intelligence. Iswaran said,

“And by the way, the intelligence will be available, through Facebook’s actions, for example, I think it’s available for all to see. So I think the Member might be barking up the wrong tree on this.”

Top image from gov.sg.