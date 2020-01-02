fbpx

Man rides PMD in Punggol wearing nothing but a pair of thongs

Wow.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 3, 12:45 am

An e-scooter rider was spotted in Punggol wearing nothing but a pair of what appeared to be a thong and slippers.

To protect a bit of his modesty, he was also carrying a backpack while riding on his PMD.

roads trunks punggol
Photo via Roads.sg
roads trunks punggol
Photo via Roads.sg

Photos of the rider were submitted to Roads.sg by a person with the surname Wang.

Roads.sg then reposted the photos with the following caption on their Facebook page:

Wrong in so many ways, going swimming ah?

“I was in good spirits going to work and then I saw this. Totally spoiled my day. ” 🙂 – Wang

Spotted along Punggol Way and Punggol Field Junction.

Appearing nude illegal

According to the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, any person who appears nude in a public place, or in a private place, and is exposed to public view, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$2,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both.

The act also defines a person appearing nude to include those “who is clad in such a manner as to offend against public decency or order”.

In 2015, The Straits Times reported that a 35-year-old man, Loh Tzu Chye, was sentenced to six years of corrective training after he went on a six-month crime spree which included serial theft and wearing only a g-string in public, which exposed his buttocks.

But the bigger transgression would be riding his e-scooter on the footpath.

Top image via Roads.sg’s video

