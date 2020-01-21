PM Lee confident Hong Kong can find a way forward under ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is confident that Hong Kong can overcome its current challenges and find a way forward under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework.

PM Lee met with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

According the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders reaffirmed the close and friendly relations between Singapore and Hong Kong, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

PM Lee also wished Hong Kong well.

Meets Microsoft CEO

PM Lee also attended the Business Leaders Roundtable Lunch on the same day, organised by the Economic Development Board.

There, he met with the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella.

The yearly gathering in Davos is a platform for leaders in government, industry, and civil society to exchange views on geopolitical developments and discuss novel approaches to address evolving global challenges.

PM Lee is accompanied in Switzerland by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

The forum will end on Jan. 24, 2020.

Top image by MCI.