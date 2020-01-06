fbpx

Pikachu design EZ-Charm wearables selling at S$19.90 on Shopee from Jan. 10, 2020

Does buying this spark joy?

Zhangxin Zheng | January 6, 04:07 pm

Pikachu fans, heads up.

EZ-Link and Shopee have collaborated to launch three exclusive designs of Pikachu EZ-Charm wearables.

Pikachu EZ-charm wearable
Photo taken by Zheng Zhangxin.

Available on Shopee from Jan. 10

These EZ-Charm wearables will be available on Shopee at S$19.90 from Jan. 10, at 9am.

The EZ-Charm is about the size of a 50-cent coin.

It comes with a white strap that allows you to attach the EZ-Charm to your watch or phone that you bring on the go.

Pikachu EZ-charm wearable
Photo taken by Zheng Zhangxin.

Three designs to choose

There are three designs of Pikachu’s expressions for this series of EZ-Charm wearables.

Pikachu EZ-charm wearable
Image via Shopee.
Pikachu EZ-charm wearable
Image via Shopee.
Pikachu EZ-charm wearable
Image via Shopee.

How to use

An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-Link card in trinket form.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-Link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up.

Top photo collage via Shopee and by Zheng Zhangxin

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

