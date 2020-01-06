Pikachu design EZ-Charm wearables selling at S$19.90 on Shopee from Jan. 10, 2020

Pikachu fans, heads up.

EZ-Link and Shopee have collaborated to launch three exclusive designs of Pikachu EZ-Charm wearables.

Advertisement

Available on Shopee from Jan. 10

These EZ-Charm wearables will be available on Shopee at S$19.90 from Jan. 10, at 9am.

The EZ-Charm is about the size of a 50-cent coin.

It comes with a white strap that allows you to attach the EZ-Charm to your watch or phone that you bring on the go.

Advertisement

Three designs to choose

There are three designs of Pikachu’s expressions for this series of EZ-Charm wearables.

Advertisement

How to use

An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-Link card in trinket form.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-Link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up.

Top photo collage via Shopee and by Zheng Zhangxin