Pikachu design EZ-Charm wearables selling at S$19.90 on Shopee from Jan. 10, 2020
Does buying this spark joy?
Pikachu fans, heads up.
EZ-Link and Shopee have collaborated to launch three exclusive designs of Pikachu EZ-Charm wearables.
Available on Shopee from Jan. 10
These EZ-Charm wearables will be available on Shopee at S$19.90 from Jan. 10, at 9am.
The EZ-Charm is about the size of a 50-cent coin.
It comes with a white strap that allows you to attach the EZ-Charm to your watch or phone that you bring on the go.
Three designs to choose
There are three designs of Pikachu’s expressions for this series of EZ-Charm wearables.
How to use
An EZ-Charm is basically an EZ-Link card in trinket form.
It functions the same way as regular EZ-Link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.
However, note that most of these charms only have a three-year validity from your first top-up.
Top photo collage via Shopee and by Zheng Zhangxin
