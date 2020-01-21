fbpx

Piers Morgan slammed for mocking Chinese language on live TV

People were not amused.

Syahindah Ishak | January 22, 08:46 pm

British television personality Piers Morgan was heavily criticised for mimicking the Chinese language while he was presenting the live Good Morning Britain ITV show on Jan. 21.

Said gibberish words and mocked Chinese language

The 54-year-old was talking about Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s decision to leave the royal family.

He was wondering if the couple will follow the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, Peter Phillips, who was featured in a Chinese milk ad.

Before the ad was played, Piers uttered a few gibberish words, mocking the Chinese language.

His co-presenter, Susanna Reid, was visibly annoyed by his actions.

Defending himself, Piers said: “I don’t know the Chinese for ‘I only drink’. What’s it called?”

The show then played the Chinese ad on screen.

At this point, Morgan can be heard in the background, saying: “Ching chang cho jo, okay I’ve got it.”

Reid told him: “You can’t say… taking the mickey out of foreign languages is rather 1970s.”

Morgan defended himself again, saying that he was only repeating the words he heard from the ad.

Towards the end, he said:

“Are people going to be more annoyed about me trying to mimic the Chinese State milk ad than they are about a member of the Royal family trying to flog Chinese State milk?”

Reid responded: “Yes, Piers, do you not realise the kind of woke times we’re living in?”

Here’s a video of the entire kerfuffle:

And here’s a video of the Chinese milk ad:

Viewers were not pleased

Morgan’s actions angered the viewers, who took to Twitter to share their displeasure.

Former Liverpool football Club and England football player was also one of the people who flamed Morgan for his actions.

Defended himself

However, Morgan responded to the tweet saying that he was mocking a member of the British royals, not Chinese people.

In fact, there were some who came to Morgan’s defence too.

