fbpx

Back

YouTuber PewDiePie says fans in S’pore & M’sia are ‘scream-ish’ & ‘crazy’

Kjellberg clarified that he did not mean to complain about his fans, and said that he loved meeting his fans. 

Jason Fan | January 5, 02:55 am

Events

Share

PewDiePie, the most subscribed individual YouTuber in the world, would be used to the attention by now — or so you would think.

However, in a video posted on Dec. 28, 2019, the Swedish YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who has over 102 million subscribers on his channel, revealed how he really feels when his fans try to secretly take his picture in public.

In particular, he said his fans from Malaysia and Singapore were “hectic” and “scream-ish”, compared to his fans from Sweden, which he described as more reserved and polite.

Taking photos of him secretly is “extremely cringy”

In his 21-minute video, PewDiePie did an extensive question-and-answer session with his fans, one of whom asked what he thought about people taking photos of him in secret.

The fan mentioned that a Polish YouTuber took a photo of Kjellberg secretly, claiming that he did not want to disturb the latter, and wondered what the YouTube star thought of the act.

In response, Kjellberg acknowledged that it happens “all the time”, and said it was “extremely cringy”.

He brought up an incident in Italy, where a fan took a photo of him with the camera flash going off in his face.

Afterwards, the fan proceeded to ask the Swedish YouTuber for a photograph together, as if he did not already take a photo beforehand.

“I hate the fact that people look at me like I’m some sort of attraction. I’m a person like everyone else, and I want to be treated like a person,” said Kjellberg.

Malaysian and Singaporean fans are very “hectic” and scream-ish”

Kjellberg then said he is often treated differently by fans from different nationalities.

“If you go to countries like Malaysia and Singapore, people are very hectic and scream-ish and crazy, and they lose their minds when they see you,” said Kjellberg.

He then compared this to his fans from Sweden, where he described them as being more polite and nice.

However, Kjellberg clarified that he did not mean to complain about his fans, and said that he loved meeting his fans.

“I also want people to just treat me normally as well, and I don’t like when people scream, I don’t like when people get freaked out,” he said.

PewDiePie previously posted a vlog about his experience in Singapore in 2013, which showed footage of the screaming fans that he described.

The vlog can be found here:

Top image from PewDiePie’s YouTube channel. 

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

US official allegedly offered role of Ambassador to S'pore in return for helping Trump

Was there a quid pro quo offer?

January 4, 09:13 pm

S'pore funeral home mixes up bodies, cremates Taoist man under Christian rites

This is the first-ever mix-up of its kind here.

January 4, 07:02 pm

The first military advisors sent from Israel to S'pore were called 'Mexicans' in order to be discreet

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 4, 06:11 pm

44 cases of pneumonia outbreak confirmed in Wuhan, China, up from 27

11 such cases are said to be severe.

January 4, 05:48 pm

Quadrantids meteor shower visible from S'pore on Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, from 4am-7am

For insomniacs.

January 4, 05:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close