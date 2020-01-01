YouTuber PewDiePie says fans in S’pore & M’sia are ‘scream-ish’ & ‘crazy’

PewDiePie, the most subscribed individual YouTuber in the world, would be used to the attention by now — or so you would think.

However, in a video posted on Dec. 28, 2019, the Swedish YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who has over 102 million subscribers on his channel, revealed how he really feels when his fans try to secretly take his picture in public.

In particular, he said his fans from Malaysia and Singapore were “hectic” and “scream-ish”, compared to his fans from Sweden, which he described as more reserved and polite.

Taking photos of him secretly is “extremely cringy”

In his 21-minute video, PewDiePie did an extensive question-and-answer session with his fans, one of whom asked what he thought about people taking photos of him in secret.

The fan mentioned that a Polish YouTuber took a photo of Kjellberg secretly, claiming that he did not want to disturb the latter, and wondered what the YouTube star thought of the act.

In response, Kjellberg acknowledged that it happens “all the time”, and said it was “extremely cringy”.

He brought up an incident in Italy, where a fan took a photo of him with the camera flash going off in his face.

Afterwards, the fan proceeded to ask the Swedish YouTuber for a photograph together, as if he did not already take a photo beforehand.

“I hate the fact that people look at me like I’m some sort of attraction. I’m a person like everyone else, and I want to be treated like a person,” said Kjellberg.

Malaysian and Singaporean fans are very “hectic” and scream-ish”

Kjellberg then said he is often treated differently by fans from different nationalities.

“If you go to countries like Malaysia and Singapore, people are very hectic and scream-ish and crazy, and they lose their minds when they see you,” said Kjellberg.

He then compared this to his fans from Sweden, where he described them as being more polite and nice.

However, Kjellberg clarified that he did not mean to complain about his fans, and said that he loved meeting his fans.

“I also want people to just treat me normally as well, and I don’t like when people scream, I don’t like when people get freaked out,” he said.

PewDiePie previously posted a vlog about his experience in Singapore in 2013, which showed footage of the screaming fans that he described.

