Students & GrabFood rider help Sengkang cardboard collector with toppled cardboard

As we jump into 2020, here’s a heartwarming story of people looking out for a cardboard collector, whose cardboard had fallen off their cart.

The video was sent by a Mothership reader on Jan. 2.

Helping hands

According to the reader, she was driving along Punggol Road after picking up her children from their first day of school.

The incident took place at the junction of Punggol Road and Sengkang East Avenue.

They saw three girls wearing the black school shirts helping to pick up cardboard, which had tumbled off the front of a karung guni cart onto the pedestrian crossing.

Soon afterward, a man wearing a green GrabFood shirt joined in to help, and a woman in a red shirt who was crossing the road also stopped to offer her assistance.

The reader explained that a white car, which can be seen at near the end of the video, was waiting patiently behind the crosswalk.

You can watch the whole video here:

These individuals created such a heartwarming scene of community spirit and giving, which we can hopefully all carry with us into this new year.

