Jail and caning for S’pore nursing home employee previously acquitted of molesting disabled resident

A nursing home employee, 35, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for molesting a 55-year-old resident.

He was previously convicted in May 2018, but was acquitted on Nov. 23, 2018. His acquittal was overturned on Jan. 22, 2020.

Advertisement

Victim a multiple-stroke resident

According to court documents, the incident occurred on November 26, 2016 at the nursing home at which the man was a technician employed to take care of maintenance, kitchen, and security gate duties.

The names of the man, the nursing home, and the other staff involved cannot be revealed in order to ensure the protection of the victim.

The victim, who was 55 years old at the time, was wheelchair-bound and required maximum nursing care for her daily activities. She had previously suffered multiple strokes, leaving her cognitively and physically impaired.

She was also assessed to be incapable of giving legal consent to any sexual act at the time of the incident, due to her mental incapacity.

She suffered from pseudobulbar palsy, a condition which caused her to be unable to move the left side of her body, including her face, and was confused much of the time and unable to make rational decisions, due to the strokes she had suffered.

Advertisement

Nurse saw man molesting victim

A nurse, who was the key witness in the case, testified that she entered the room that the victim was in to check on another resident, who was bedbound.

There were four other residents aside from the victim in the room, all of whom were bedridden. Most of the other residents the nursing home were at an event at the time.

As the nurse checked on another resident, she heard soft crying sounds coming from the victim’s bed.

She then saw that the victim was lying on her back in bed and that the technician was straddling her on the bed.

The nurse told the court that she recognised the man from his side profile, and that his pants were pulled down, with his backside exposed.

The victim’s pants and adult diaper had been partially removed, and the nurse said that the technician’s groin had skin-on-skin contact with the victim’s groin.

The nurse was shocked by what she saw, and thought it had “something to do with sex”.

After witnessing the situation for about five seconds, the nurse immediately left the room and approached a male nurse to go check on the situation. She said that she did not try to stop what had happened herself because she was scared.

When the male nurse entered the room, the technician was near another bed in the room, looking at his cell phone.

Later that night, the nurse who had witnessed the situation approached a senior staff nurse, after which they informed the nursing home’s management.

Advertisement

Employee denied molestation charges

The technician denied molesting the resident, saying that while he had indeed been in the room, he was there because another resident asked him to help her fix her television.

While he was fixing the television, the man alleged in court, he thought that the victim needed his help, so he leaned over her to get a pillow to prevent her head from hitting the railing of her bed.

The man claimed that what the nurse perceived as him molesting the resident was actually him putting his knee on the rail of her bed while leaning over to retrieve the resident’s pillow.

The man’s reasoning for why the nurse’s evidence should not be believed was that she may have been mistaken due to being overworked, or that she could have wanted to frame him for two previous workplace incidents that he claimed she was unhappy about.

Advertisement

Judge found nurse’s evidence “unusually compelling”

The victim, as well as the four other residents in the room when the molestation occurred, was medically assessed to be unfit to testify in court.

As a result, the case depended primarily on evidence provided by the nurse.

Judge Lim Tse Haw found the nurse’s evidence to be “unusually compelling”, due to her truthful demeanour and consistency, both in her responses to the situation and with the CCTV footage and statements by the male nurse and the senior staff nurse.

He also found that the nurse did not have a motive to lie, and that the situations that the accused had brought up as to why the nurse would want to falsely accuse him were “so trivial in nature that it would be preposterous” that she could give false evidence against the accused because of those alleged incidents.

Lim also found the accused’s defence to be inconsistent, and it failed to cast any reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

He called the case “one of the worst cases of its sort”, and said it was “the most shocking and disturbing case of outraging of modesty” that he had ever come across as a district judge.

He felt that the accused “deserved the maximum imprisonment prescribed for this offence”, and sentenced him to 22 months’ imprisonment and three strokes of a cane in May 2018 for a crime which was “highly repulsive and greatly offended our sense of decency”.

Advertisement

Filed for appeal and was acquitted

On May 23, 2018, the man appealed against his conviction, and on Nov. 23, 2018, Justice Aedit Abdullah acquitted him, saying that while he did not see any reason to doubt the nurse’s honesty, he felt that her evidence alone was not enough to convict the man:

“Her evidence of the appellant’s sexual assault on the victim was not definitive and conclusive of the matter, and there were gaps in the evidence that were not adequately addressed.”

Aedit said that, because the nurse was a bystander and not the victim herself, her reporting was weaker than the victim’s own words, and that because she only witnessed the act for five seconds, she may have been mistaken.

He also questioned her evidence because of the discrepancy between her report of seeing the both the man and the victim with their pants pulled down, and the male nurse finding the man using his phone at another bed.

Advertisement

Acquittal overturned

On January 22, 2020, the Court of Appeal reversed the acquittal.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Kow Keng Siong, Agnes Chan and Chin Jincheng argued that Aedit’s claim that the short time span of the nurse’s observations did not detract from her credibility:

“It certainly would not have taken more than five seconds for Nurse MJ to see the Respondent’s bare buttocks, especially when they were – literally and figuratively – right in her face. Such a striking sight would surely have left an indelible mark in her memory.”

They argued that this was especially true due to the fact that she was only “one and a half arm’s length” away and had an unobstructed view of the victim’s bed under good lighting conditions.

They also rebutted Aedit’s judgement that there was a discrepancy between the nurse’s evidence and the male nurse’s evidence.

They pointed out that one minute and 20 seconds, which was the period of time between the nurse leaving the room and the male nurse entering, was a sufficient period of time for the man to get off of the victim’s bed and pull up both his and the victim’s pants, especially given the elastic waistbands of both individuals’ pants.

According to CNA, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that eyewitness evidence is “neither less nor more reliable than that of an alleged victim” and sentenced the man to 16 months’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane.

Advertisement

Top image by niu niu on Unsplash.