21-year-old NSF who sustained spine injury in Taiwan successfully completes second surgery

On Dec. 18, a 21-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman sustained a cervical spine injury during a unilateral parachute training in Taiwan.

PTE Joshua Quek successfully completed his first surgery on Dec. 19.

Second surgery had no complications

On Dec. 21, he underwent a second planned surgery to stabilise his cervical spine.

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the surgery was successful and had no complications.

MINDEF added that Quek is currently breathing without assistance.

He is also conscious, alert and conversing with his family at the hospital.

Quek’s injury had caused some weakness in his upper and lower limbs.

Although he has recovered some partial motor functions, he will have to continue rehabilitation and physiotherapy to recover fully.

Will return to Singapore when medically fit

According to MINDEF, Quek’s family has requested that their privacy be respected during this time.

MINDEF and the SAF will continue to render full assistance to Quek and his family.

They will also arrange for Quek’s return to Singapore when he is medically fit.

Top photo via MINDEF.