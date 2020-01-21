North Korea bans all tourists over Wuhan virus outbreak

From Jan. 22, North Korea will ban all foreign tourists from visiting the country to protect itself against the recent outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, a major tour operator has stated, according to the New York Times (NYT).

Tour companies say they’ve received information about foreign tourist ban

On Jan. 21, the operator, Young Pioneer Tours (YPT), announced on its website and Facebook page that the hermit nation was temporarily closing its borders as a precaution against the virus.

YPT is a China-based travel company specialising in bringing tourists from China to North Korea.

Speaking to Reuters, the company’s North Korean tour guide Rowan Beard said:

“I have confirmed the DPRK will temporarily suspend all foreign tourists from entering North Korea until they feel the coronavirus is well under control.”

He was echoed by Simon Cockerell, the general manager of another similar tour company, Koryo Tours, who said that North Korean authorities had informed him “action was being considered” regarding the spread of the virus, CNA further reported.

Tourism is a key source of income for North Korea

NYT further reported that the spread of the virus is a major issue for North Korea as tourists from China are a key source of income for the country’s economy.

Chinese tourist numbers had risen significantly in the wake of a visit by China’s President Xi Jinping to North Korea in June.

The tourism sector is also one for the few areas not covered by the sanctions imposed against the country by the United Nations Security Council and the United States for its nuclear weapons programme.

As such, boosting tourism has become a focus point for North Korea’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Not the first time North Korea has taken similar steps against the outbreak of diseases

This is not the first time that North Korea has taken such action in response to the outbreak of diseases.

The Washington Post further reported that the country had previously closed its border to foreign tourists for all over four months, beginning from Oct. 2014, in response to the outbreak of Ebola, although no cases had been reported in the region.

And in 2003, it had also suspended all foreign tours for three months in response to the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Thus far, China has confirmed over 400 cases of the new virus, with the death toll at nine.

Top photo by REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui