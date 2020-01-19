NZ tourist punches & kicks girlfriend at MBS for dancing with another man in a club

A New Zealand national who punched and kicked his girlfriend after seeing her dance with someone else in a club has been sentenced to jail for three months and four weeks, according to CNA.

Taputoro Meihana Deane Delamere, 32, also wrecked their hotel room at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), threw luggage and other items from the seventh floor, and assaulted two police officers.

Tried to drag his girlfriend to the window and force him to jump with him

On Nov. 16, 2019, Taputoro and his girlfriend were in a club when he became jealous and angry after seeing his girlfriend dancing with another man.

When they got back to their hotel room at MBS, the two began quarreling over what happened at the club.

While they were arguing, the man punched and kicked his girlfriend’s face multiple times while she was sitting down on a chair.

He shouted at her during this time, and also ignored her pleas for him to stop.

The security of MBS were alerted to the commotion as a result, and came to the room to find out what was going on.

In response, Taputoro threw his girlfriend’s phone against the wall, while shouting at them to leave.

He also smashed the glass panel at the room’s balcony using a chair, and tried to drag his girlfriend to the window.

According to court documents, he wanted to jump and force her to jump with him.

During the scuffle, his girlfriend managed to break free and escape the room.

Assaulted two police officers

Taputoro also threw two suitcases, two backpacks and one metal pole down from the room, which was on the seventh floor of MBS.

The items landed on a road nearby, and there were no injuries.

As the security staff could not open the door, they called the police at around 5:46am, saying that they heard “what sounds like two fire shots from the room.”

A team of voluntary special constable police officers were called to the scene to investigate, where they observed the man from the balcony of a nearby room.

When the man saw the officers, he shouted at them, and challenged them to come and get him.

He then climbed over from the balcony via the parapet, and approached the officers.

As the officers tried to apprehend him, Taputoro pushed an officer with both hands, causing him to stumble back and hit the back of his head against a glass door.

Another officer rushed forward to assist him, and was punched on his left cheek by the New Zealander.

Both the woman and the second police officer had to seek medical treatment as a result of Taputoro’s actions.

Drinking problem and anger issues

According to CNA, Taputoro, who was not represented, wrote a mitigation plea to the court.

“[I] apologise to the city of Singapore for what I have done, and the crimes I have committed in this beautiful city when I was supposed to be enjoying a holiday and relaxing, instead of making a fool of myself and breaking the law,” he wrote.

He claimed he was very intoxicated, and that he realised he has a drinking problem and anger issues.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, he could have been jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of these.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.

